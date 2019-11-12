BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Change of Corporate Broker

To RNS
From BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
Date 12 November 2019
LEI 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
CHANGE OF CORPORATE BROKER
The Board of BMO Real Estate Investments Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited to act as the Company’s sole corporate broker and financial adviser with immediate effect.
For further information please contact:
BMO Investment Business
Peter Lowe
Scott Macrae Telephone: 020 7628 8000
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited
Sapna Shah Telephone: 020 7886 2783
Tom Scrivens Telephone: 020 7886 2648