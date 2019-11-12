Log in
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Change of Corporate Broker

11/12/2019 | 04:38am EST

To         RNS
From     BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
Date      12 November 2019
LEI        231801XRCB89W6XTR23
 

CHANGE OF CORPORATE BROKER

The Board of BMO Real Estate Investments Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited to act as the Company’s sole corporate broker and financial adviser with immediate effect.



For further information please contact:

BMO Investment Business

Peter Lowe
Scott Macrae     Telephone: 020 7628 8000         


Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Sapna Shah                  Telephone: 020 7886 2783

Tom Scrivens                Telephone: 020 7886 2648


© PRNewswire 2019
