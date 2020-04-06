Log in
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/06/2020 | 03:57am EDT

To:                    Company Announcements

Date:                6 April 2020

Company:         BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI:                   2318001XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject:            Revised Directors Dealing

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 2 April 2020, the Company was notified that Ms Alexa Henderson (non-executive director of the Company) received 155 ordinary shares in the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) on 6 April 2020 at a price of 65.302 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Ms Henderson’s total holding will be 10,219 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.004% of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company. This acquisition is as a result of a standing instruction to reinvest any dividends paid by BMO Real Estate Investments Limited which will remain in place for future dividend cycles.

All Enquiries:

The Company SecretaryNorthern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085


© PRNewswire 2020
