BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

To: Company Announcements
Date: 28 August 2019
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Interim Dividend
Interim Dividend
BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date - 12 September 2019
Record Date - 13 September 2019
Payment Date - 30 September 2019
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085