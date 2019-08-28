Log in
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

08/28/2019 | 09:58am EDT

To:                    Company Announcements

Date:                28 August 2019

Company:         BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI:                   231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject:            Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -         12 September 2019

Record Date -                13 September 2019

Payment Date -             30 September 2019

All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085


© PRNewswire 2019
