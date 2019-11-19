BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

To Company Announcements

Date 19 November 2019

Company BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI 231801XRCB89W6XTR23



Subject: Interim Dividend



Interim Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.







The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:



Ex-Dividend Date - 12 December 2019



Record Date - 13 December 2019



Payment Date - 31 December 2019







All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085



