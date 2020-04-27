BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Rights attaching to shares

To: Company Announcements

Date: 27 April 2020

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

27 April 2020

Rights attaching to shares

In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, BMO Real Estate Investments Limited has today forwarded a copy of its articles of association, which set out the rights attaching to its shares, to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism.







Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051



Peter Lowe

Scott Macrae

BMO Investment Business Ltd

Tel: 0207 628 8000

Fax: 0131 225 2375

