BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Rights attaching to shares

04/27/2020 | 10:05am EDT

To:                   Company Announcements

Date:                27 April 2020

Company:        BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI:                  231801XRCB89W6XTR23

27 April 2020

Rights attaching to shares

In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, BMO Real Estate Investments Limited has today forwarded a copy of its articles of association, which set out the rights attaching to its shares, to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism.




Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

Peter Lowe
Scott Macrae
BMO Investment Business Ltd
Tel: 0207 628 8000
Fax: 0131 225 2375
 


