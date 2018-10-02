BMW Reports September 2018 U.S. Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1.3 percent in September 2018 for a total of 25,908, compared to 25,571 vehicles sold in September 2017. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is up 2.2 percent on sales of 225,065 vehicles compared to 220,175 sold in the first three quarters of 2017.

“This is the 11th straight month of growth for BMW sales in the U.S. and we expect it to continue especially with the arrival of several new models in the months ahead,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “The X3 had an extraordinary September, its best month ever, and next month, in November, the all-new X5 goes in sale in the U.S. giving BMW once again a very strong X model line-up.”

BMW’s lineup of Sports Activity Vehicles accounted for 52 percent of BMW brand sales in September 2018. For the sixth consecutive month, the BMW X3 was the top-selling BMW model in the U.S.

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW brand sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled 1,858 in September 2018, an increase of 4.3 percent from the 1,781 sold in the same month a year ago. In total, BMW Group (BMW and MINI) electrified vehicles accounted for 6.7 percent of U.S. sales in September 2018.

BMW Group currently offers seven electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.

MINI Brand Sales

For September, MINI USA reported 3,461 vehicles sold, a decrease of 7.4 percent from the 3,736 sold in the same month a year ago. MINI sales in September were led by the MINI Countryman, with 1,411 units – a 1.5 percent increase compared September 2017. Year to date, MINI brand sales are down 1.7 percent.

BMW Group Sales

Sales of BMW Group vehicles (BMW and MINI brands combined) in the U.S. increased 0.2 percent in September 2018 for a total of 29,369 vehicles, compared with 29,307 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date BMW Group sales in the U.S. are up 1.7 percent from the first nine months of 2017.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 9,857 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent from September 2017.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 20,220 vehicles, an increase of 2.7 percent from September 2017.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,193 vehicles in September, an increase of 40.9 percent from September 2017.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,773 vehicles in September, an increase of 13.7 percent from September 2017.

BMW Group In America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, and X6 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 346 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 153 BMW motorcycle retailers, 127 MINI passenger car dealers, and 36 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

