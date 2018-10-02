|
BMW Reports September 2018 U.S. Sales
10/02/2018 | 07:41pm CEST
-
BMW brand sales increased 1.3 percent.
-
BMW electrified vehicle sales accounted for 6.7 percent of total
U.S. sales.
Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1.3 percent in September 2018 for
a total of 25,908, compared to 25,571 vehicles sold in September 2017.
Year-to-date, the BMW brand is up 2.2 percent on sales of 225,065
vehicles compared to 220,175 sold in the first three quarters of 2017.
“This is the 11th straight month of growth for BMW sales in the U.S. and
we expect it to continue especially with the arrival of several new
models in the months ahead,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW
of North America. “The X3 had an extraordinary September, its best month
ever, and next month, in November, the all-new X5 goes in sale in the
U.S. giving BMW once again a very strong X model line-up.”
BMW’s lineup of Sports Activity Vehicles accounted for 52 percent of BMW
brand sales in September 2018. For the sixth consecutive month, the BMW
X3 was the top-selling BMW model in the U.S.
|
BMW Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1: Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Sept. 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sept
2018
|
|
Sept
2017
|
|
%
|
|
YTD Sept
2018
|
|
YTD Sept
2017
|
|
%
|
i3
|
|
461
|
|
538
|
|
-14.3%
|
|
4,847
|
|
4,635
|
|
4.6%
|
i8
|
|
55
|
|
27
|
|
103.7%
|
|
478
|
|
331
|
|
44.4%
|
2 Series
|
|
630
|
|
938
|
|
-32.8%
|
|
7,252
|
|
8,620
|
|
-15.9%
|
3 Series
|
|
3,615
|
|
6,045
|
|
-40.2%
|
|
34,731
|
|
43,215
|
|
-19.6%
|
4 Series
|
|
3,174
|
|
3,637
|
|
-12.7%
|
|
23,466
|
|
30,266
|
|
-22.5%
|
5 Series
|
|
3,470
|
|
3,718
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
31,181
|
|
28,517
|
|
9.3%
|
6 Series
|
|
269
|
|
262
|
|
2.7%
|
|
2,928
|
|
2,261
|
|
29.5%
|
7 Series
|
|
705
|
|
935
|
|
-24.6%
|
|
6,126
|
|
6,562
|
|
-6.6%
|
Z4
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
-100.0%
|
|
2
|
|
501
|
|
-99.6%
|
X1
|
|
1,914
|
|
2,332
|
|
-17.9%
|
|
22,286
|
|
21,037
|
|
5.9%
|
X2
|
|
2,444
|
|
0
|
|
0.0%
|
|
10,907
|
|
0
|
|
0.0%
|
BMW passenger cars
|
|
16,737
|
|
18,435
|
|
-9.2%
|
|
144,204
|
|
145,945
|
|
-1.2%
|
X3
|
|
6,446
|
|
2,202
|
|
192.7%
|
|
41,825
|
|
32,127
|
|
30.2%
|
X4
|
|
296
|
|
509
|
|
-41.8%
|
|
2,802
|
|
3,494
|
|
-19.8%
|
X5
|
|
1,864
|
|
3,975
|
|
-53.1%
|
|
31,120
|
|
34,199
|
|
-9.0%
|
X6
|
|
565
|
|
450
|
|
25.6%
|
|
5,114
|
|
4,410
|
|
16.0%
|
BMW light trucks
|
|
9,171
|
|
7,136
|
|
28.5%
|
|
80,861
|
|
74,230
|
|
8.9%
|
BMW brand
|
|
25,908
|
|
25,571
|
|
1.3%
|
|
225,065
|
|
220,175
|
|
2.2%
|
Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door
|
|
727
|
|
801
|
|
-9.2%
|
|
7,320
|
|
7,905
|
|
-7.4%
|
Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door
|
|
538
|
|
590
|
|
-8.8%
|
|
4,787
|
|
5,546
|
|
-13.7%
|
Cooper /S Convertible
|
|
350
|
|
442
|
|
-20.8%
|
|
4,452
|
|
4,281
|
|
4.0%
|
Cooper /S Clubman
|
|
435
|
|
513
|
|
-15.2%
|
|
3,492
|
|
6,465
|
|
-46.0%
|
Countryman
|
|
1,411
|
|
1,390
|
|
1.5%
|
|
14,142
|
|
10,581
|
|
33.7%
|
Paceman
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0.0%
|
|
0
|
|
9
|
|
-100.0%
|
MINI brand
|
|
3,461
|
|
3,736
|
|
-7.4%
|
|
34,193
|
|
34,787
|
|
-1.7%
|
TOTAL BMW of North America, LLC
|
|
29,369
|
|
29,307
|
|
0.2%
|
|
259,258
|
|
254,962
|
|
1.7%
BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales
BMW brand sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled
1,858 in September 2018, an increase of 4.3 percent from the 1,781 sold
in the same month a year ago. In total, BMW Group (BMW and MINI)
electrified vehicles accounted for 6.7 percent of U.S. sales in
September 2018.
BMW Group currently offers seven electrified models in the U.S.,
including the BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, BMW X5
xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.
MINI Brand Sales
For September, MINI USA reported 3,461 vehicles sold, a decrease of 7.4
percent from the 3,736 sold in the same month a year ago. MINI sales in
September were led by the MINI Countryman, with 1,411 units – a 1.5
percent increase compared September 2017. Year to date, MINI brand sales
are down 1.7 percent.
BMW Group Sales
Sales of BMW Group vehicles (BMW and MINI brands combined) in the U.S.
increased 0.2 percent in September 2018 for a total of 29,369 vehicles,
compared with 29,307 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago.
Year-to-date BMW Group sales in the U.S. are up 1.7 percent from the
first nine months of 2017.
BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles
-
BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 9,857 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent
from September 2017.
-
Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 20,220 vehicles, an increase of 2.7 percent
from September 2017.
MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles
-
MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,193 vehicles in September, an increase
of 40.9 percent from September 2017.
-
Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,773 vehicles in September, an increase of
13.7 percent from September 2017.
|
Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC,
September 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
2018
|
|
September
2017
|
|
%
|
|
YTD
2018
|
|
YTD
2017
|
|
%
|
BMW CPO
|
|
9,857
|
|
10,597
|
|
-7.0
|
|
95,856
|
|
104,596
|
|
-8.4
|
BMW Total Pre-Owned
|
|
20,220
|
|
19,690
|
|
2.7
|
|
186,382
|
|
180,689
|
|
3.2
|
MINI CPO
|
|
1,193
|
|
847
|
|
40.9
|
|
10,597
|
|
8,576
|
|
23.6
|
MINI Total Pre-Owned
|
|
2,773
|
|
2,438
|
|
13.7
|
|
24,904
|
|
23,440
|
|
6.2
|
TOTAL Group Certified Pre-Owned
|
|
11,050
|
|
11,444
|
|
-3.4
|
|
106,453
|
|
113,172
|
|
-5.9
|
TOTAL Group
Pre-Owned
|
|
22,993
|
|
22,128
|
|
3.9
|
|
211,286
|
|
204,129
|
|
3.5
BMW Group In America
BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since
1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in
2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing,
sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor
vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor
Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California;
technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other
operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South
Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models
and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, and X6 Sports Activity Vehicles. The
BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks
of 346 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 153
BMW motorcycle retailers, 127 MINI passenger car dealers, and 36
Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s
sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New
Jersey.
Journalist note: Information about BMW Group and its products in
the USA is available to journalists on-line at www.bmwusanews.com
and www.press.bmwna.com.
|
|