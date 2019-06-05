Log in
BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to jointly develop electric car components

06/05/2019 | 03:38am EDT
The BMW iNEXT electric autonomous concept car is introduced during a BMW press conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW on Wednesday said it will develop its next-generation electric motors, transmission and power electronics with Jaguar Land Rover, unveiling yet another industry alliance designed to lower the costs of developing electric cars.

"Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market," Klaus Froehlich, BMW board member said.

BMW and Jaguar Land Rover said they will save costs through shared development, production planning and joint purchasing.

Both companies will produce electric drivetrains in their own manufacturing facilities, BMW said.

Nick Rogers, Jaguar Land Rover's engineering director said, "We've proven we can build world beating electric cars but now we need to scale the technology to support the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover products."

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

