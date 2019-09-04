Log in
BMW of North America : Reports August 2019 U.S. Sales

09/04/2019 | 03:43pm EDT

  • BMW Brand Sales Increase 7.2% in August

BMW brand sales increased 7.2 percent in August 2019 for a total of 25,505 over the 23,789 vehicles sold in August 2018. Sales of BMW Sports Activity Vehicles – X1 through X7 models – increased just over 21% in August 2019 vs August 2018 and now account for 56% of BMW brand sales in the U.S.

“We are happy to say that demand for BMW product in the U.S. remains strong,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “In addition to our Sports Activity Vehicles, customers are enthusiastic about our increased offerings in the luxury segment – including the newly-updated 7 Series and all-new 8 Series. We will further expand our 8 Series lineup to include the BMW M8 Coupe, M8 Convertible and M850i Gran Coupe, which were just unveiled at Monterrey Car Week in Pebble Beach and will arrive in showrooms in the coming months.”

BMW’s flagship sedan, the BMW 7 Series (+27.6%), was recently given a sharper, bolder look, increased technology and connectivity features, including BMW’s voice activated Intelligent Personal Assistant, and suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, August 2019

 

 

Aug 2019

 

Aug 2018

 

%

 

YTD Aug 2019

 

YTD Aug 2018

 

%

i3  

385

 

418

 

-8.0%

 

2,896

 

4,386

 

-34.0%

i8  

90

 

67

 

34.0%

 

864

 

423

 

104.3%

2 Series  

617

 

589

 

4.8%

 

4,892

 

6,622

 

-26.1%

3 Series  

3,984

 

3,751

 

6.2%

 

28,534

 

31,116

 

-8.3%

4 Series  

1,072

 

1,955

 

-45.2%

 

14,250

 

20,292

 

-29.8%

5 Series  

2,534

 

3,439

 

-26.3%

 

27,758

 

27,711

 

0.2%

6 Series  

51

 

214

 

-76.2%

 

1,067

 

2,659

 

-59.9%

7 Series  

762

 

597

 

27.6%

 

6,197

 

5,421

 

14.3%

8 Series  

271

 

0

 

0.0%

 

2,021

 

0

 

0.0%

Z4  

285

 

0

 

0.0%

 

1,886

 

2

 

94200.0%

X1  

1,710

 

2,309

 

-25.9%

 

10,546

 

20,372

 

-48.2%

X2  

532

 

1,111

 

-52.1%

 

7,040

 

8,463

 

-16.8%

BMW passenger cars  

12,293

 

14,450

 

-14.9%

 

107,951

 

127,467

 

-15.3%

X3  

6,360

 

6,344

 

0.3%

 

44,177

 

35,379

 

24.9%

X4  

517

 

314

 

64.6%

 

4,886

 

2,506

 

95.0%

X5  

4,522

 

2,225

 

103.2%

 

32,696

 

29,256

 

11.8%

X6  

72

 

456

 

-84.2%

 

3,230

 

4,549

 

-29.0%

X7  

1,741

 

0

 

0.0%

 

12,020

 

0

 

0.0%

BMW light trucks  

13,212

 

9,339

 

41.5%

 

97,009

 

71,690

 

35.3%

BMW brand  

25,505

 

23,789

 

7.2%

 

204,960

 

199,157

 

2.9%

Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door  

703

 

865

 

-18.7%

 

5,736

 

6,593

 

-13.0%

Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door  

532

 

583

 

-8.7%

 

4,078

 

4,249

 

-4.0%

Cooper /S Convertible  

394

 

385

 

2.3%

 

2,983

 

4,102

 

-27.3%

Cooper /S Clubman  

338

 

419

 

-19.3%

 

2,210

 

3,057

 

-27.7%

Countryman  

1,944

 

1,548

 

25.6%

 

9,314

 

12,731

 

-26.8%

MINI brand  

3,838

 

3,800

 

1.0%

 

24,248

 

30,732

 

-20.9%

TOTAL BMW of North
America, LLC		  

29,416

 

27,589

 

6.6%

 

229,208

 

229,889

 

-0.3%

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 37.6 percent in August 2019 vs. August 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to six models including the new BMW 745e and the BMW i3, BMW i8 Coupe, BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Several new plug-in hybrid BMW models will arrive in 2020. The fully electric MINI Cooper SE will also arrive in 2020.

MINI Brand Sales

  • For August, MINI USA reported 3,838 vehicles sold, an increase of 1 percent from the 3,800 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

  • BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 11,004 vehicles, a decrease of 0.9 percent from August 2018.
  • Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 23,176 vehicles, an increase of 4.9 percent from August 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

  • MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,282 vehicles, a decrease of 6.4 percent from August 2018.
  • Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,975 vehicles, an increase of 0.7 percent from August 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, August 2019



 

August
2019

 

August
2018

 

%

 

YTD
2019

 

YTD
2018

 

%

BMW CPO

 

11,004

 

11,101

 

-0.9%

 

78,098

 

85,994

 

-9.2%

BMW Total Pre-Owned

 

23,176

 

22,098

 

4.9%

 

166,421

 

166,161

 

0.2%

 

MINI CPO

 

1,282

 

1,370

 

-6.4%

 

8,976

 

9,404

 

-4.6%

MINI Total Pre-Owned

 

2,975

 

2,954

 

0.7%

 

20,758

 

22,131

 

-6.2%

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 348 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 148 BMW motorcycle retailers, 123 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Journalist note: Information about BMW Group and its products in the USA is available to journalists on-line at www.bmwusanews.com and www.press.bmwna.com.


© Business Wire 2019
