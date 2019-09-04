BMW of North America : Reports August 2019 U.S. Sales

BMW brand sales increased 7.2 percent in August 2019 for a total of 25,505 over the 23,789 vehicles sold in August 2018. Sales of BMW Sports Activity Vehicles – X1 through X7 models – increased just over 21% in August 2019 vs August 2018 and now account for 56% of BMW brand sales in the U.S.

“We are happy to say that demand for BMW product in the U.S. remains strong,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “In addition to our Sports Activity Vehicles, customers are enthusiastic about our increased offerings in the luxury segment – including the newly-updated 7 Series and all-new 8 Series. We will further expand our 8 Series lineup to include the BMW M8 Coupe, M8 Convertible and M850i Gran Coupe, which were just unveiled at Monterrey Car Week in Pebble Beach and will arrive in showrooms in the coming months.”

BMW’s flagship sedan, the BMW 7 Series (+27.6%), was recently given a sharper, bolder look, increased technology and connectivity features, including BMW’s voice activated Intelligent Personal Assistant, and suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, August 2019

Aug 2019 Aug 2018 % YTD Aug 2019 YTD Aug 2018 % i3 385 418 -8.0% 2,896 4,386 -34.0% i8 90 67 34.0% 864 423 104.3% 2 Series 617 589 4.8% 4,892 6,622 -26.1% 3 Series 3,984 3,751 6.2% 28,534 31,116 -8.3% 4 Series 1,072 1,955 -45.2% 14,250 20,292 -29.8% 5 Series 2,534 3,439 -26.3% 27,758 27,711 0.2% 6 Series 51 214 -76.2% 1,067 2,659 -59.9% 7 Series 762 597 27.6% 6,197 5,421 14.3% 8 Series 271 0 0.0% 2,021 0 0.0% Z4 285 0 0.0% 1,886 2 94200.0% X1 1,710 2,309 -25.9% 10,546 20,372 -48.2% X2 532 1,111 -52.1% 7,040 8,463 -16.8% BMW passenger cars 12,293 14,450 -14.9% 107,951 127,467 -15.3% X3 6,360 6,344 0.3% 44,177 35,379 24.9% X4 517 314 64.6% 4,886 2,506 95.0% X5 4,522 2,225 103.2% 32,696 29,256 11.8% X6 72 456 -84.2% 3,230 4,549 -29.0% X7 1,741 0 0.0% 12,020 0 0.0% BMW light trucks 13,212 9,339 41.5% 97,009 71,690 35.3% BMW brand 25,505 23,789 7.2% 204,960 199,157 2.9% Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door 703 865 -18.7% 5,736 6,593 -13.0% Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door 532 583 -8.7% 4,078 4,249 -4.0% Cooper /S Convertible 394 385 2.3% 2,983 4,102 -27.3% Cooper /S Clubman 338 419 -19.3% 2,210 3,057 -27.7% Countryman 1,944 1,548 25.6% 9,314 12,731 -26.8% MINI brand 3,838 3,800 1.0% 24,248 30,732 -20.9% TOTAL BMW of North

America, LLC 29,416 27,589 6.6% 229,208 229,889 -0.3%

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 37.6 percent in August 2019 vs. August 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to six models including the new BMW 745e and the BMW i3, BMW i8 Coupe, BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Several new plug-in hybrid BMW models will arrive in 2020. The fully electric MINI Cooper SE will also arrive in 2020.

MINI Brand Sales

For August, MINI USA reported 3,838 vehicles sold, an increase of 1 percent from the 3,800 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 11,004 vehicles, a decrease of 0.9 percent from August 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 23,176 vehicles, an increase of 4.9 percent from August 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,282 vehicles, a decrease of 6.4 percent from August 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,975 vehicles, an increase of 0.7 percent from August 2018.

2018 % BMW CPO 11,004 11,101 -0.9% 78,098 85,994 -9.2% BMW Total Pre-Owned 23,176 22,098 4.9% 166,421 166,161 0.2% MINI CPO 1,282 1,370 -6.4% 8,976 9,404 -4.6% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,975 2,954 0.7% 20,758 22,131 -6.2%

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 348 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 148 BMW motorcycle retailers, 123 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

