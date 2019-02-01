BMW of North America Reports January 2019 U.S. Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 4.8 percent in January 2019 for a total of 18,102 compared to 19,016 vehicles sold in January 2018. Top performers for the month included the BMW X3 and BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicles and the BMW 5 Series sedan.

“With some model changeovers, we expected the slight decrease in January sales. That being said, we anticipate continued growth for 2019 on the same level as was achieved in 2018,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “With four all-new models launching just this quarter – including the highly-anticipated 3 Series – and the continued strong performance of the X5, we are looking forward to a great year ahead.”

BMW is in the midst of an aggressive product offensive, having introduced all-new generations of several core models over the past 24 months. In February, the all-new seventh-generation BMW 3 Series will begin arriving in showrooms followed closely by the first-ever BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle, BMW 8 Series convertible and BMW Z4 roadster in March.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, January 2019 Jan. 2019 Jan.2018 % YTD Jan. 2019 YTD Jan. 2018 % i3 255 382 -33.2% 255 382 -33.2% i8 23 32 -28.1% 23 32 -28.1% 2 Series 578 640 -9.7% 578 640 -9.7% 3 Series 1,226 4,551 -73.1% 1,226 4,551 -73.1% 4 Series 2,842 1,585 79.3% 2,842 1,585 79.3% 5 Series 3,679 2,456 49.8% 3,679 2,456 49.8% 6 Series 161 223 -27.8% 161 223 -27.8% 7 Series 454 362 25.4% 454 362 25.4% 8 Series 99 0 0.0% 99 0 0.0% Z4 0 2 -100.0% 0 2 -100.0% X1 941 1,677 -43.9% 941 1,677 -43.9% X2 616 0 0.0% 616 0 0.0% BMW passenger cars 10,874 11,910 -8.7% 10,874 11,910 -8.7% X3 3,135 2,954 6.1% 3,135 2,954 6.1% X4 406 387 4.9% 406 387 4.9% X5 3,092 3,230 -4.3% 3,092 3,230 -4.3% X6 595 535 11.2% 595 535 11.2% BMW light trucks 7,228 7,106 1.7% 7,228 7,106 1.7% BMW brand 18,102 19,016 -4.8% 18,102 19,016 -4.8% Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door 512 645 -20.6% 512 645 -20.6% Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door 473 368 28.5% 473 368 28.5% Cooper /S Convertible 397 201 97.5% 397 201 97.5% Cooper /S Clubman 204 238 -14.3% 204 238 -14.3% Coupe 871 1,485 -41.3% 871 1,485 -41.3% MINI brand 2,457 2,937 -16.3% 2,457 2,937 -16.3% TOTAL BMW of North America, LLC 20,559 21,953 -6.3% 20,559 21,953 -6.3%

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled 996 in January 2019, a decrease of 13 percent over the 1,145 sold in the same month a year ago.

BMW Group currently offers five electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid versions of the all-new BMW X5 and the all-new BMW 3 Series have been announced and will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.

MINI Brand Sales

For January, MINI USA reported 2,457 vehicles sold, a decrease of 16.3 percent from the 2,937 sold in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 7,984 vehicles, a decrease of 12.4 percent from January 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 17,173 vehicles, an increase of 1.2 percent from January 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 859 vehicles, an increase of 19.6 percent from January 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,035 vehicles, a decrease of .2 percent from January 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, January 2019 Jan 2019 Jan 2018 % YTD

2019 YTD

2018 % BMW CPO 7,984 9,113 -12.4 7,984 9,113 -12.4 BMW Total Pre-Owned 17,173 16,970 1.2 17,173 16,970 1.2 MINI CPO 859 718 19.6 859 718 19.6 MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,035 2,039 -0.2 2,035 2,039 -0.2

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 346 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 148 BMW motorcycle retailers, 125 MINI passenger car dealers, and 37 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Journalist note: Information about BMW Group and its products in the USA is available to journalists on-line at www.bmwusanews.com and www.press.bmwna.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005472/en/