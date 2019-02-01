BMW of North America Reports January 2019 U.S. Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 4.8 percent in January 2019 for a
total of 18,102 compared to 19,016 vehicles sold in January 2018. Top
performers for the month included the BMW X3 and BMW X5 Sports Activity
Vehicles and the BMW 5 Series sedan.
“With some model changeovers, we expected the slight decrease in January
sales. That being said, we anticipate continued growth for 2019 on the
same level as was achieved in 2018,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and
CEO, BMW of North America. “With four all-new models launching just this
quarter – including the highly-anticipated 3 Series – and the continued
strong performance of the X5, we are looking forward to a great year
ahead.”
BMW is in the midst of an aggressive product offensive, having
introduced all-new generations of several core models over the past 24
months. In February, the all-new seventh-generation BMW 3 Series will
begin arriving in showrooms followed closely by the first-ever BMW X7
Sports Activity Vehicle, BMW 8 Series convertible and BMW Z4 roadster in
March.
|
|
Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, January
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Jan. 2019
|
|
|
Jan.2018
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
YTD Jan. 2019
|
|
|
YTD Jan. 2018
|
|
|
%
|
i3
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
-33.2%
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
-33.2%
|
i8
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
-28.1%
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
-28.1%
|
2 Series
|
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
640
|
|
|
-9.7%
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
640
|
|
|
-9.7%
|
3 Series
|
|
|
|
1,226
|
|
|
4,551
|
|
|
-73.1%
|
|
|
1,226
|
|
|
4,551
|
|
|
-73.1%
|
4 Series
|
|
|
|
2,842
|
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
79.3%
|
|
|
2,842
|
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
79.3%
|
5 Series
|
|
|
|
3,679
|
|
|
2,456
|
|
|
49.8%
|
|
|
3,679
|
|
|
2,456
|
|
|
49.8%
|
6 Series
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
-27.8%
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
-27.8%
|
7 Series
|
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
25.4%
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
25.4%
|
8 Series
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.0%
|
Z4
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-100.0%
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-100.0%
|
X1
|
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
-43.9%
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
-43.9%
|
X2
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.0%
|
BMW passenger cars
|
|
|
|
10,874
|
|
|
11,910
|
|
|
-8.7%
|
|
|
10,874
|
|
|
11,910
|
|
|
-8.7%
|
X3
|
|
|
|
3,135
|
|
|
2,954
|
|
|
6.1%
|
|
|
3,135
|
|
|
2,954
|
|
|
6.1%
|
X4
|
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
4.9%
|
X5
|
|
|
|
3,092
|
|
|
3,230
|
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
|
3,092
|
|
|
3,230
|
|
|
-4.3%
|
X6
|
|
|
|
595
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
11.2%
|
|
|
595
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
11.2%
|
BMW light trucks
|
|
|
|
7,228
|
|
|
7,106
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
7,228
|
|
|
7,106
|
|
|
1.7%
|
BMW brand
|
|
|
|
18,102
|
|
|
19,016
|
|
|
-4.8%
|
|
|
18,102
|
|
|
19,016
|
|
|
-4.8%
|
Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door
|
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
645
|
|
|
-20.6%
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
645
|
|
|
-20.6%
|
Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door
|
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
28.5%
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
28.5%
|
Cooper /S Convertible
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
97.5%
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
97.5%
|
Cooper /S Clubman
|
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
-14.3%
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
-14.3%
|
Coupe
|
|
|
|
871
|
|
|
1,485
|
|
|
-41.3%
|
|
|
871
|
|
|
1,485
|
|
|
-41.3%
|
MINI brand
|
|
|
|
2,457
|
|
|
2,937
|
|
|
-16.3%
|
|
|
2,457
|
|
|
2,937
|
|
|
-16.3%
|
TOTAL BMW of North America, LLC
|
|
|
|
20,559
|
|
|
21,953
|
|
|
-6.3%
|
|
|
20,559
|
|
|
21,953
|
|
|
-6.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales
BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled
996 in January 2019, a decrease of 13 percent over the 1,145 sold in the
same month a year ago.
BMW Group currently offers five electrified models in the U.S.,
including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, and
MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid versions
of the all-new BMW X5 and the all-new BMW 3 Series have been announced
and will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.
MINI Brand Sales
For January, MINI USA reported 2,457 vehicles sold, a decrease of 16.3
percent from the 2,937 sold in the same month a year ago.
BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles
-
BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 7,984 vehicles, a decrease of 12.4
percent from January 2018.
-
Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 17,173 vehicles, an increase of 1.2 percent
from January 2018.
MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles
-
MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 859 vehicles, an increase of 19.6
percent from January 2018.
-
Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,035 vehicles, a decrease of .2 percent
from January 2018.
|
|
Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC,
January 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 2019
|
|
|
Jan 2018
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
YTD
2019
|
|
|
YTD
2018
|
|
|
%
|
BMW CPO
|
|
|
|
7,984
|
|
|
9,113
|
|
|
-12.4
|
|
|
7,984
|
|
|
9,113
|
|
|
-12.4
|
BMW Total Pre-Owned
|
|
|
|
17,173
|
|
|
16,970
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
17,173
|
|
|
16,970
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
MINI CPO
|
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
718
|
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
718
|
|
|
19.6
|
MINI Total Pre-Owned
|
|
|
|
2,035
|
|
|
2,039
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
2,035
|
|
|
2,039
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BMW Group in America
BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since
1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in
2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing,
sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor
vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor
Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California;
technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other
operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South
Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models
and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The
BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks
of 346 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 148
BMW motorcycle retailers, 125 MINI passenger car dealers, and 37
Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s
sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New
Jersey.
Journalist note: Information about BMW Group and its products in
the USA is available to journalists on-line at www.bmwusanews.com
and www.press.bmwna.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005472/en/