Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BMW of North America : Reports July 2019 U.S. Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

  • BMW Brand Sales Increase 4.7% in July; Mark Six Straight Months of Year-Over-Year Growth.

BMW brand sales increased 4.7 percent in July 2019 for a total of 23,015 over the 21,982 vehicles sold in July 2018. The brand’s momentum continued, showing year-over-year sales increases in six straight months.

“Our results over the past several months represent the sustained and consistent growth that has been our goal,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We are pleased that our customers continue to react positively to our new product, both sedans and Sports Activity Vehicles, and credit the strength of our brand, the product we build, and of our dealer network for this success.”

Sales of the all-new BMW 3 Series sedan continues to drive growth (+6.5%) along with the BMW X3 (+32.8%) and BMW X5 (+43.3%) Sports Activity Vehicles. Sales of the first-ever BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle have topped more than 10,000 units in its first five months of availability.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, July 2019

  Jul 2019     Jul 2018     % YTD Jul 2019   YTD Jul 2018   %
i3

304

   

464

   

-34.5%

2,511

 

3,968

 

-36.7%

i8

101

   

72

   

40.3%

774

 

356

 

117.4%

2 Series

662

   

634

   

4.4%

4,275

 

6,033

 

-29.1%

3 Series

3,392

   

3,185

   

6.5%

24,550

 

27,365

 

-10.3%

4 Series

1,484

   

2,579

   

-42.5%

13,178

 

18,337

 

-28.1%

5 Series

2,521

   

3,104

   

-18.8%

25,224

 

24,272

 

3.9%

6 Series

65

   

328

   

-80.2%

1,016

 

2,445

 

-58.4%

7 Series

760

   

704

   

8.0%

5,435

 

4,824

 

12.7%

8 Series 

228

   

0

   

0.0%

1,750

 

0

 

0.0%

Z4 

288

   

0

   

0.0%

1,601

 

2

 

79950.0%

X1

700

   

1,812

   

-61.4%

8,836

 

18,063

 

-51.1%

X2

686

   

1,383

   

-50.4%

6,508

 

7,352

 

-11.5%

BMW passenger cars

11,191

   

14,265

   

-21.5%

95,658

 

113,017

 

-15.4%

X3

5,690

   

4,285

   

32.8%

37,817

 

29,035

 

30.2%

X4

752

   

406

   

85.2%

4,369

 

2,192

 

99.3%

X5

3,804

   

2,655

   

43.3%

28,174

 

27,031

 

4.2%

X6

113

   

371

   

-69.5%

3,158

 

4,093

 

-22.8%

X7

1,465

   

0

   

0.0%

10,279

 

0

 

0.0%

BMW light trucks 

11,824

   

7,717

   

53.2%

83,797

 

62,351

 

34.4%

BMW brand

23,015

   

21,982

   

4.7%

179,455

 

175,368

 

2.3%

Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door

740

   

867

   

-14.6%

5,033

 

5,728

 

-12.1%

Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door

464

   

694

   

-33.1%

3,546

 

3,666

 

-3.3%

Cooper /S Convertible

379

   

562

   

-32.6%

2,589

 

3,717

 

-30.3%

Cooper /S Clubman

259

   

449

   

-42.3%

1,872

 

2,638

 

-29.0%

Countryman

985

   

1,724

   

-42.9%

7,370

 

11,183

 

-34.1%

MINI brand

2,827

   

4,296

   

-34.2%

20,410

 

26,932

 

-24.2%

TOTAL BMW of North America, LLC

25,842

   

26,278

   

-1.7%

199,865

 

202,300

 

-1.2%

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 49 percent in July 2019 vs. July 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to six models including the new BMW 745e and the BMW i3, BMW i8 Coupe, BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Several new plug-in hybrid BMW models will arrive in 2020. The fully electric MINI Cooper SE will also arrive in 2020.

MINI Brand Sales

  • For July, MINI USA reported 2,827 vehicles sold, a decrease of 34.2 percent from the 4,296 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

  • BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 9,434 vehicles, a decrease of 8.3 percent from July 2018.
  • Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 20,010 vehicles, a decrease of 2.0 percent from July 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

  • MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,114 vehicles, a decrease of 16.5 percent from July 2018.
  • Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,585 vehicles, a decrease of 11.9 percent from July 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, July 2019

July 2019

July
2018

%

YTD
2019

YTD
2018

%

BMW CPO

9,434

10,291

-8.3%

67,094

74,893

-10.4%

BMW Total Pre-Owned

20,010

20,410

-2.0%

143,245

144,063

-0.6%

 

MINI CPO

1,114

1,334

-16.5%

7,694

8,034

-4.2%

MINI Total Pre-Owned

2,585

2,933

-11.9%

17,783

19,177

-7.3%

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 348 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 148 BMW motorcycle retailers, 123 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Journalist note: Information about BMW Group and its products in the USA is available to journalists on-line at www.bmwusanews.com and www.press.bmwna.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Greenlane Holdings, Inc.
BU
02:20pSTOCKS HAVE FOUND THEIR SWEET SPOT : Bruce Cooper
PU
02:20pAON : M&A transaction insurance sees rapid growth in Asia-Pacific, according to new Aon and Mergermarket Report
PU
02:20pACCESS BANK : Issues Tier II N30bn Local Bond
PU
02:20pDISCOVERY : Bank expands its leadership team with the appointment of Francois Groepe
PU
02:18pMSCI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:17pKANSAS CITY LIFE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:17pCAPITAL ONE : Republicans want Capital One, Amazon to explain data breach
AQ
02:17pS&P GLOBAL : to Present at the Cantor 2nd Annual Innovation Summit on August 5
PR
02:16pOccidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
2King dollar rattles currencies, commodities; stocks rise
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group