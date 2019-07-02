BMW of North America : Reports June 2019 U.S. Sales.

Log in
0
07/02/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

  • BMW Sales Increase 7.5% in June, Close 1H 2019 Up 2.0% YOY.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 7.5 percent in June 2019 for a total of 31,627 over the 29,407 vehicles sold in June 2018.

Sales of the Spartanburg, SC-built BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle topped 7,000 (7,052) units in June, nearing record levels, and driving BMW brand sales to their fifth consecutive month of growth. Other notable performers in June included the X5 Sports Activity Vehicle (4,473), X7 Sports Activity Vehicle (2,214), 3 Series Sedan (4,927) and 5 Series Sedan (6,259).

“June sales in total were near record levels as our customers remain enthusiastic about our Sports Activity Vehicles, as well as our sedans – notably the 3 and 5 Series,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We’re very pleased with our first half results and, despite the increasingly competitive marketplace, look toward the second half of the year with optimism.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, June 2019

Jun 2019 Jun 2018 % YTD Jun 2019 YTD Jun 2018 %
i3

473

580

-18.4%

2,207

3,504

-37.0%

i8

280

45

522.0%

673

284

137.0%

2 Series

717

930

-22.9%

3,613

5,399

-33.1%

3 Series

4,927

3,551

38.7%

21,158

24,180

-12.5%

4 Series

1,738

3,409

-49.0%

11,694

15,758

-25.8%

5 Series

6,259

4,311

45.2%

22,703

21,168

7.3%

6 Series

80

363

-78.0%

951

2,117

-55.1%

7 Series

744

742

0.3%

4,675

4,120

13.5%

8 Series

325

0

0.0%

1,522

0

0.0%

Z4

417

0

0.0%

1,313

2

65550.0%

X1

3

3,024

-99.9%

8,136

16,251

-49.9%

X2

891

2,150

-58.6%

5,822

5,969

-2.5%

BMW passenger cars

16,854

19,105

-11.8%

84,467

98,752

-14.5%

X3

7,052

5,366

31.4%

32,127

24,750

29.8%

X4

864

70

1134.3%

3,617

1,786

102.5%

X5

4,473

4,355

2.7%

24,370

24,376

0.0%

X6

170

511

-66.7%

3,045

3,722

-18.2%

X7

2,214

0

0.0%

8,814

0

0.0%

BMW light trucks

14,773

10,302

43.4%

71,973

54,634

31.7%

BMW brand

31,627

29,407

7.5%

156,440

153,386

2.0%

Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door

824

962

-14.3%

4,293

4,861

-11.7%

Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door

489

586

-16.6%

3,082

2,972

3.7%

Cooper /S Convertible

421

679

-38.0%

2,210

3,155

-30.0%

Cooper /S Clubman

332

446

-25.6%

1,613

2,189

-26.3%

Countryman

1,169

1,473

-20.6%

6,385

9,459

-32.5%

MINI brand

3,235

4,146

-22.0%

17,583

22,636

-22.3%

TOTAL BMW of North America, LLC

34,862

33,553

3.9%

174,023

176,022

-1.1%

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 22.6 percent in June 2019 vs. June 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.

MINI Brand Sales

  • For June, MINI USA reported 3,235 vehicles sold, a decrease of 22 percent from the 4,146 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

  • BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 9,783 vehicles, a decrease of 15.7 percent from June 2018.
  • Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 20,629 vehicles, a decrease of 8.9 percent from June 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

  • MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,199 vehicles, a decrease of 22.8 percent from June 2018.
  • Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,690 vehicles, a decrease of 21.7 percent from June 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, June 2019

 

June
2019

June

2018

%

YTD

2019

YTD

2018

%

BMW CPO

9,783

11,604

-15.7%

57,661

64,602

-10.7%

BMW Total Pre-Owned

20,629

22,648

-8.9%

123,237

123,653

-0.3%

 

MINI CPO

1,199

1,554

-22.8%

6,580

6,700

-1.8%

MINI Total Pre-Owned

2,690

3,435

-21.7%

15,198

16,244

-6.4%

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 347 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 148 BMW motorcycle retailers, 122 MINI passenger car dealers, and 37 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Journalist note: Information about BMW Group and its products in the USA is available to journalists on-line at www.bmwusanews.com and www.press.bmwna.com.


© Business Wire 2019
