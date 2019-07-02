BMW of North America : Reports June 2019 U.S. Sales.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 7.5 percent in June 2019 for a total of 31,627 over the 29,407 vehicles sold in June 2018.

Sales of the Spartanburg, SC-built BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle topped 7,000 (7,052) units in June, nearing record levels, and driving BMW brand sales to their fifth consecutive month of growth. Other notable performers in June included the X5 Sports Activity Vehicle (4,473), X7 Sports Activity Vehicle (2,214), 3 Series Sedan (4,927) and 5 Series Sedan (6,259).

“June sales in total were near record levels as our customers remain enthusiastic about our Sports Activity Vehicles, as well as our sedans – notably the 3 and 5 Series,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We’re very pleased with our first half results and, despite the increasingly competitive marketplace, look toward the second half of the year with optimism.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, June 2019

Jun 2019 Jun 2018 % YTD Jun 2019 YTD Jun 2018 % i3 473 580 -18.4% 2,207 3,504 -37.0% i8 280 45 522.0% 673 284 137.0% 2 Series 717 930 -22.9% 3,613 5,399 -33.1% 3 Series 4,927 3,551 38.7% 21,158 24,180 -12.5% 4 Series 1,738 3,409 -49.0% 11,694 15,758 -25.8% 5 Series 6,259 4,311 45.2% 22,703 21,168 7.3% 6 Series 80 363 -78.0% 951 2,117 -55.1% 7 Series 744 742 0.3% 4,675 4,120 13.5% 8 Series 325 0 0.0% 1,522 0 0.0% Z4 417 0 0.0% 1,313 2 65550.0% X1 3 3,024 -99.9% 8,136 16,251 -49.9% X2 891 2,150 -58.6% 5,822 5,969 -2.5% BMW passenger cars 16,854 19,105 -11.8% 84,467 98,752 -14.5% X3 7,052 5,366 31.4% 32,127 24,750 29.8% X4 864 70 1134.3% 3,617 1,786 102.5% X5 4,473 4,355 2.7% 24,370 24,376 0.0% X6 170 511 -66.7% 3,045 3,722 -18.2% X7 2,214 0 0.0% 8,814 0 0.0% BMW light trucks 14,773 10,302 43.4% 71,973 54,634 31.7% BMW brand 31,627 29,407 7.5% 156,440 153,386 2.0% Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door 824 962 -14.3% 4,293 4,861 -11.7% Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door 489 586 -16.6% 3,082 2,972 3.7% Cooper /S Convertible 421 679 -38.0% 2,210 3,155 -30.0% Cooper /S Clubman 332 446 -25.6% 1,613 2,189 -26.3% Countryman 1,169 1,473 -20.6% 6,385 9,459 -32.5% MINI brand 3,235 4,146 -22.0% 17,583 22,636 -22.3% TOTAL BMW of North America, LLC 34,862 33,553 3.9% 174,023 176,022 -1.1%

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 22.6 percent in June 2019 vs. June 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.

MINI Brand Sales

For June, MINI USA reported 3,235 vehicles sold, a decrease of 22 percent from the 4,146 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 9,783 vehicles, a decrease of 15.7 percent from June 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 20,629 vehicles, a decrease of 8.9 percent from June 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,199 vehicles, a decrease of 22.8 percent from June 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,690 vehicles, a decrease of 21.7 percent from June 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, June 2019

June

2019 June 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW CPO 9,783 11,604 -15.7% 57,661 64,602 -10.7% BMW Total Pre-Owned 20,629 22,648 -8.9% 123,237 123,653 -0.3% MINI CPO 1,199 1,554 -22.8% 6,580 6,700 -1.8% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,690 3,435 -21.7% 15,198 16,244 -6.4%

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 347 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 148 BMW motorcycle retailers, 122 MINI passenger car dealers, and 37 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Journalist note: Information about BMW Group and its products in the USA is available to journalists on-line at www.bmwusanews.com and www.press.bmwna.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005588/en/