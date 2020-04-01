BMW of North America Reports Q1 2020 Sales Results.

BMW of North America announced today Q1 2020 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S. For the sales period ending March 31, 2020 BMW brand sales totaled 59,455 vehicles, a decrease of 15.3% vs the 70,227 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.* MINI brand sales totaled 5,237 vehicles, a decrease of 35.1% vs the 8,072 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2019.*

BMW of North America entered 2020 with product demand high and strong momentum stemming from an ongoing product offensive that saw more than 40 new and refreshed products launched over the previous 24 months. However, U.S. sales in the first quarter of 2020 were adversely affected by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, which has many states still under shelter-in-place orders. Consequently, several BMW and MINI showrooms across the country remain closed with only essential personnel available for necessary service.

“The top priority for us during this global crisis is the health and well-being of our customers, dealers and employees,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “Simultaneously, we are working closely with our dealer networks to help them in their efforts to maintain their financially liquidity, while also supporting our customers by extending vehicle warranties and maintenance plans, and offering no cost vehicle pickup and delivery for urgent service matters.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC – Q1 2020

Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC Q1 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % i3 64 995 -94.0% i8 66 174 -62.0% 2 Series 1,772 1,958 -9.5% 3 Series 10,613 8,138 30.4% 4 Series 2,197 7,000 -68.6% 5 Series 5,395 8,765 -38.4% 6 Series 52 606 -91.4% 7 Series 1,685 2,376 -29.1% 8 Series 1,694 599 182.8% Z4 625 197 217.3% X1 4,133 5,707 -27.6% X2 2,286 2,277 0.4% BMW passenger cars 30,582 38,792 -21.2% X3 10,614 14,465 -26.6% X4 1,788 1,442 24.0% X5 10,638 11,830 -10.1% X6 1,251 1,512 -17.3% X7 4,582 2,186 109.6% BMW light trucks 28,873 31,435 -8.2% BMW brand 59,455 70,227 -15.3% Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door 1,435 1,896 -24.3% Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door 965 1,422 -32.1% Cooper /S Convertible 580 852 -31.9% Cooper /S Clubman 583 743 -21.5% Countryman 1,674 3,159 -47.0% MINI brand 5,237 8,072 -35.0% TOTAL BMW of North America, LLC 64,692 78,299 -17.4%

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 27,542 vehicles, an increase of 0.2% from Q1 2019.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 52,943 vehicles, a decrease of 10.8% from Q1 2019.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 2,464 vehicles, a decrease of 18.1% from Q1 2019.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 5,588 vehicles, a decrease of 20.9% from Q1 2019.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC – Q1 2020





Q1 2020 Q1

2019 % TOT 2020 TOT

2019 % BMW CPO 27,542 27,482 0.2% 27,542 27,482 0.2% BMW Total Pre-Owned 52,943 59,356 -10.8% 52,943 59,356 -10.8% MINI CPO 2,464 3,010 -18.1% 2,464 3,010 -18.1% MINI Total Pre-Owned 5,588 7,066 -20.9% 5,588 7,066 -20.9%

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 348 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 149 BMW motorcycle retailers, 121 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

* In connection with a review of its sales and related reporting practices, BMW Group reviewed prior period retail vehicle delivery data and determined that certain vehicle deliveries were not reported in the correct periods. BMW Group has revised the data on those vehicle deliveries retrospectively going back to 2015 in its six most significant markets, including the United States. Additional information can be found in the March 12thpress release announcing BMW Group’s financial results for 2019 and in BMW Group’s 2019 Annual Report.

