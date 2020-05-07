Log in
BMW's directors are committed to the Debrecen plant construction project

05/07/2020 | 03:14am EDT

BMW's directors are committed to the Debrecen plant construction project, they assured Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó during a meeting on Wednesday, the Minister stated on his Facebook page today.

Mr. Szijjártó also mentioned that the plant's future managers and the supervisors of the investment project will be arriving in Debrecen next Friday, with whom he will be personally holding talks.
He highlighted that BMW's commitment to Debrecen is indicated by the fact that the plant's construction works are still underway now.
According to reports by news agencies, at a press conference held to mark the publication of BMW AG's latest quarterly report, Financial Director Peter Nicolas said that in view of the worsening sales prospects cause by the epidemiological restrictions, the concern will be reviewing its investment plans for this year, and the original budget of 5.7 billion euros earmarked for investments will be reduced to less than 4 billion euros.
'In view of the current situation, the corporation is reviewing all of its currently ongoing projects, including plant construction works and model development projects. Depending on the given situation, certain projects will be postponed, while others will be reviewed under greater scrutiny', he added.
'And we will be postponing the placing into commission of the Hungarian plant by a year', he declared, noting that other projects will also be postponed in addition to the construction of the Hungarian plant.
'The Municipality of Debrecen has fulfilled all of the conditions necessary for BMW to begin further development', the City Hall's press service said in reaction to the car manufacturer's announcement.
According to their statement, this information 'does not affect the performance and closure of the contract concluded between the Municipality of Debrecen and BMW Manufacturing Hungary Ltd.'.
'The local government investment project is coming to a close in accordance and in schedule with the stipulations of the agreement. The full territory will be handed over to BMW's Hungarian subsidiary within days, in accordance with the previously agreed upon technical content', the statement reads.
'Following the handover, the fulfilment of all the conditions undertaken by the local government assure that BMW will be commencing the continued development of the site', Debrecen City Hall stated.

(MTI)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 07:13:04 UTC
