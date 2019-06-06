Log in
BMW sells cars globally despite tariffs, no reason to change Mexico plans -board member

06/06/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico (Reuters) - BMW sees no reason to change its plans for Mexico in the wake of U.S. threats to slap duties on Mexican imports, a board member of the German carmaker said on Thursday, adding the company sells cars globally despite tariffs placed by most countries on imported vehicles.

The automaker also foresees no immediate change to its investment plans for the North American region, said Oliver Zipse, BMW board member in charge of production.

Zipse was in the central Mexican city of San Luis Potosi for the inauguration of a $1 billion BMW plant.

Still, other automakers have warned that the imposition of punitive duties on Mexican imports could be damaging to the industry, with Toyota Motor Corp saying on Tuesday the proposal could cost its major suppliers $1 billion.

Last week, Trump said Mexico must take a harder line on stopping the flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border or face 5% tariffs on all its exports to the United States from June 10, rising to as much as 25% later this year.

BMW is producing its 3 series at the San Luis plant, which started up in April and has a capacity of up to 175,000 vehicles per year.

The company plans to ship 2,000 vehicles to the United States from the new Mexican plant in April to July.

"It will increase our already strong footprint in North America and provide us with further model variety in addition to our big SAV (sports activity vehicle) production plant in Spartanburg," said Zipse in prepared remarks.

BMW's SAV is a form of sport utility vehicle (SUV).

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo in San Luis Potosi, Mexico; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Matthew Lewis)

By Sharay Angulo

