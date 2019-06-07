Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BMW sells cars globally despite tariffs, no reason to change Mexico plans - board member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:26am EDT

SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico (Reuters) - BMW sees no reason to change its plans for Mexico in the wake of U.S. threats to slap duties on Mexican imports, a board member of the German carmaker said on Thursday, adding the company sells cars globally despite tariffs placed by most countries on imported vehicles.

The automaker also foresees no immediate change to its investment plans for North America, said Oliver Zipse, BMW board member in charge of production.

Zipse was in the central Mexican city of San Luis Potosi for the inauguration of a $1 billion (£788 million) BMW plant.

Still, other automakers have warned that the imposition of punitive duties on Mexican imports could be damaging to the industry, with Toyota Motor Corp saying on Tuesday the proposal could cost its major suppliers $1 billion.

Last week, Trump said Mexico must take a harder line on stopping the flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border or face 5% tariffs on all its exports to the United States from June 10, rising to as much as 25% later this year.

BMW is producing its 3 series at the San Luis plant, which started up in April and has a capacity of up to 175,000 vehicles per year.

The company plans to ship 2,000 vehicles to the United States from the new Mexican plant in April to July.

"It will increase our already strong footprint in North America and provide us with further model variety in addition to our big SAV (sports activity vehicle) production plant in Spartanburg," said Zipse in prepared remarks.

BMW's SAV is a form of sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Asked if BMW will try to lobby U.S. officials to drop the tariffs, Zipse suggested that the company will let its robust presence in the United States do the talking. He noted BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is its largest in the world, with 14,000 direct employees.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo in San Luis Potosi, Mexico; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Matthew Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)

By Sharay Angulo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aEurope saved $8 billion on gas bill in 2018 due to LNG, reforms - IEA
RE
02:58aUK firms raise spending on temporary staff by least in six years - REC
RE
02:58aOil prices rise for second day, climb from five-month lows
RE
02:57aBundesbank slashes German growth forecasts on industry's plight
RE
02:54aNew TLTRO to keep favourable financing for banks - ECB's Vasle
RE
02:51aStates sharing bank details expose 'deep pool' of offshore money - OECD
RE
02:50aGerman industry output, exports fall sharply in April
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:47aJapan business card app operator Sansan prices IPO at top of range, raises $360 mln
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About