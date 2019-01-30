BNP Paribas - Stay long on sterling, Brexit delay 'inevitable'

Lawmakers on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May return to Brussels to renegotiate the Brexit deal in order to replace the so-called Irish backstop, potentially putting her on a collision course with the EU.

BNP Paribas said however its base case was unchanged, advising staying "long" sterling.

"The can has merely been kicked down the road. MPs will have to decide again on 14 February whether to accept the deal on the table, leave with no deal, or extend Article 50. We think the latter will prevail," they added.

