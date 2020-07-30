Log in
BNP Paribas beats profit forecasts on thriving investment bank

07/30/2020 | 11:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The BNP Paribas logo is seen at a branch in Paris

BNP Paribas beat analysts' profit estimates in the second quarter, as companies sought out loans during the COVID-19 pandemic and fixed-income trading and debt underwriting thrived.

Stronger-than-expected results during the crisis could help boost the French lender's ambitions of becoming Europe's dominant investment bank, while taking advantage of internal restructurings at some rivals.

Revenue at its corporate and institutional bank rose by 33.1%, as fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading revenue surged 153.8%.

Fixed-income trading revenue at its European peers, such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, increased at rates in the range of 39% to 60%.

As companies around the world rushed to secure financing, BNP Paribas said it had raised over 160 billion euros for its clients in the second quarter in the global syndicated loan, bond and equity markets, up 91% compared from a year earlier.

"BNP Paribas was able to quickly mobilise its teams, resources and expertise to meet the needs of its clients across Europe and beyond," Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in a statement.

The investment bank results provided some comfort during a spike in provisions against loans that may sour due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Cost of risk, which reflects the amount of new provisions aimed at covering potential payment defaults, rose by 0.8 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros in the second quarter year-on-year, below expectations.

Lockdowns across various countries took a toll on retail banking revenue, but the rebound in June in Europe was stronger than expected, the bank said.

BNP Paribas said its net income fell by 6.8% in the second quarter year-on-year to 2.3 billion euros (2.08 billion pounds), compared to an average estimate of 1.5 billion euros in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Revenue rose by 4% to 11.7 billion euros, versus an 11.0 billion euros estimate in the poll.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sarah White)
