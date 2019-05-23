BNP Paribas doubles no-deal Brexit probability to 40%

The estimate has been raised from the previous 20%, BNP Paribas' G10 FX strategist, Parisha Saimbi, said.

The bank joins several other peers who have upped no-deal Brexit probabilities this week, after Prime Minister Theresa May's proposal for an amended version of her EU withdrawal bill was rejected by her own party as well as the opposition.

She is now widely expected to step down, possibly by the end of this week, paving the way for a eurosceptic party colleague to take over as the next prime minister.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)