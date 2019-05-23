Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BNP Paribas doubles no-deal Brexit probability to 40%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 05:25am EDT
A BNP Paribas logo is seen outside a bank office in Paris

(Reuters) - Investment bank BNP Paribas said on Thursday it now saw a 40% probability of Britain exiting the European Union without a transition agreement in place.

The estimate has been raised from the previous 20%, BNP Paribas' G10 FX strategist, Parisha Saimbi, said.

The bank joins several other peers who have upped no-deal Brexit probabilities this week, after Prime Minister Theresa May's proposal for an amended version of her EU withdrawal bill was rejected by her own party as well as the opposition.

She is now widely expected to step down, possibly by the end of this week, paving the way for a eurosceptic party colleague to take over as the next prime minister.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44aWhy India's Election Results Matter
DJ
05:43aWORLD BANK : Ukraine Needs Faster Growth to Boost Living Standards
PU
05:36aEURO ZONE BUSINESS GROWTH FAILS TO SHINE IN MAY : Pmi
RE
05:33aBrexit, May pressures squeeze British stocks
RE
05:30aProsecutors fine Bosch 90 million euro for illicit emissions software
RE
05:25aBNP Paribas doubles no-deal Brexit probability to 40%
RE
05:22aTrade woes sink shares, Brexit weighs on sterling
RE
05:17aChina says lodged solemn representations with U.S. over Huawei
RE
05:16aSterling would test decade lows vs euro in no-deal Brexit - UBS Wealth Management
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : Trade worries, poor data slam European shares
3DOW JONES 30 : Oil continues slide on U.S. crude stockpiles surge
4PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG : PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum gives outlook for fiscal year 2..
5MUNTERS GROUP AB : MUNTERS : KLAS FORSSTRÖM ENTERS HIS ROLE AS NEW CEO OF MUNTERS GROUP AB ON AUGUST 12, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About