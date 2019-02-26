BNSF Announces $105 Million Capital Program in Montana for 2019

BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) today announced that its 2019 capital expenditure program in Montana will be approximately $105 million, with a majority of the projects consisting of planned maintenance. This year’s capital plan in the state will include replacing and upgrading rail, rail ties and ballast, which are the main components for the tracks on which BNSF trains operate.

“The maintenance projects planned for this year in Montana will help BNSF continue to operate safely and efficiently in the state,” said Brandon Archambeau, general manager of operations, Montana Division. “Safely transporting agricultural products, consumer goods and other freight commodities remains our top priority at BNSF.”

Over the past five years, BNSF has invested approximately $880 million to expand and maintain its network in Montana. This year, the maintenance program in Montana includes more than 840 miles of track surfacing and/or undercutting work as well as the replacement of about 55 miles of rail and close to 110,000 ties.

The 2019 planned capital investments in the state are part of BNSF’s $3.57 billion network-wide capital expenditure program announced earlier this month. These investments include roughly $2.47 billion to replace and maintain core network and related assets, approximately $760 million on expansion and efficiency projects and about $340 million for freight cars and other equipment acquisitions.

About BNSF

BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and also operates in three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005915/en/