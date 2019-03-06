BNSF Breaks Ground on Logistics Center Hudson near Denver

BNSF Railway (BNSF) today announced construction is underway at its
newest logistics center, Logistics
Center Hudson. The fully permitted development is designed to help
customers more easily reach Denver and surrounding markets via new
rail-served sites. Like other BNSF Logistics Centers, customers locating
at Hudson can save nine months or more of development time and expense.
Logistics Center Hudson addresses the needs of Denver’s growing market.
The site is located approximately 25 miles north of Denver International
Airport and 30 miles northeast of downtown Denver. It offers
unrestricted access to a high population growth area where the
industrial market continues to strengthen. Low industrial vacancy rates
in the Denver area make Hudson the optimal location for anyone seeking a
rail-served site.
“The Town of Hudson is thrilled to have entered into a long-term
relationship with BNSF. This logistics center is not only important to
Hudson but it now makes the town an important regional center. BNSF has
been tremendous to work with and we can't wait to see what the future
holds for us,” said Hudson Town Manager Guy Patterson.
Logistics Center Hudson is a 430-acre facility featuring 15 sites for
customers who wish to ship via individual railcars and a unit train site
for customers who ship entire trainloads. The available sites are
customizable to meet customers’ needs. In addition to gaining access to
the BNSF network, businesses that locate at Hudson will also have easy
access to Interstate 76.
“Establishing logistic centers, including the one in Hudson, is the
latest way we are working to make sure new, existing and potential
customers who want to locate on rail in a densely populated, growing
industrial market have the option to do so. By purchasing and developing
land in advance, we can help our customers save time and money when they
are looking to expand or relocate their facility,” said Colby Tanner,
assistant vice president, economic development.
BNSF
Logistics Centers focus on offering direct rail service in
multi-customer, multi-commodity business parks. BNSF invests directly in
the development of the facility to create sites in under-served,
strategic, end-user markets. These facilities can service carload, unit
train customers, or both. To learn more about BNSF’s Premier Parks,
Sites and Transloads Program, visit bnsf.com/rail-development.
About BNSF
BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation
companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles
of track in 28 states and also operates in three Canadian provinces.
BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and
agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as
petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food and beverages. BNSF’s
shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and
businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the
most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry.
We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service,
energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the
communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.
