BNSF Breaks Ground on Logistics Center Hudson near Denver

BNSF Railway (BNSF) today announced construction is underway at its newest logistics center, Logistics Center Hudson. The fully permitted development is designed to help customers more easily reach Denver and surrounding markets via new rail-served sites. Like other BNSF Logistics Centers, customers locating at Hudson can save nine months or more of development time and expense.

Logistics Center Hudson addresses the needs of Denver’s growing market. The site is located approximately 25 miles north of Denver International Airport and 30 miles northeast of downtown Denver. It offers unrestricted access to a high population growth area where the industrial market continues to strengthen. Low industrial vacancy rates in the Denver area make Hudson the optimal location for anyone seeking a rail-served site.

“The Town of Hudson is thrilled to have entered into a long-term relationship with BNSF. This logistics center is not only important to Hudson but it now makes the town an important regional center. BNSF has been tremendous to work with and we can't wait to see what the future holds for us,” said Hudson Town Manager Guy Patterson.

Logistics Center Hudson is a 430-acre facility featuring 15 sites for customers who wish to ship via individual railcars and a unit train site for customers who ship entire trainloads. The available sites are customizable to meet customers’ needs. In addition to gaining access to the BNSF network, businesses that locate at Hudson will also have easy access to Interstate 76.

“Establishing logistic centers, including the one in Hudson, is the latest way we are working to make sure new, existing and potential customers who want to locate on rail in a densely populated, growing industrial market have the option to do so. By purchasing and developing land in advance, we can help our customers save time and money when they are looking to expand or relocate their facility,” said Colby Tanner, assistant vice president, economic development.

BNSF Logistics Centers focus on offering direct rail service in multi-customer, multi-commodity business parks. BNSF invests directly in the development of the facility to create sites in under-served, strategic, end-user markets. These facilities can service carload, unit train customers, or both. To learn more about BNSF’s Premier Parks, Sites and Transloads Program, visit bnsf.com/rail-development.

About BNSF

BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and also operates in three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005562/en/