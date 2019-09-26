Log in
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. : Declares Monthly Distribution

09/26/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

On September 26, 2019, BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF) today declared a distribution of $0.054 per share of common stock, payable on October 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2019. The ex-dividend date is October 9, 2019. The previous distribution declared in August was $0.054 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to pay most, but likely not all, of its net income to common shareholders in monthly income dividends. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the Fund's policy to declare distributions monthly may be subject to change, including by the Board of Directors.


© Business Wire 2019
