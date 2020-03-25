Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. : Declares Monthly Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF) declared a distribution of $0.054 per share of common stock, payable on April 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2020. The ex-dividend date is April 7, 2020. The previous distribution declared in February was $0.054 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to pay most, but likely not all, of its net income to common shareholders in monthly income dividends. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the Fund's policy to declare distributions monthly may be subject to change, including by the Board of Directors.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SPR
GL
06:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BYND
GL
06:08pSAGICOR FINANCIAL : Implements Additional Measures to assist Clients During COVID-19
AQ
06:08pU.S. set to grant automakers a lifeline -- but no bailout
RE
06:08pSTMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06:07pMFA FINANCIAL, INC. : Provides Update on Dividends
PR
06:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of XP, Inc. - XP
GL
06:06pATUM : Provides COVID-19 Diagnostic and Therapeutic Developers Free Access to its Protein Synthesis Platform
BU
06:04pTECK RESOURCES : Postpones 2019 Sustainability Review Investor Conference Call
AQ
06:03pCalifornia Closets TN Announces Emergency Consumer Financing, Virtual Design Appointments, Organization Tips, Martha Stewart Desk Giveaway
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
3BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO Would Oppose Aid Tied to Government Stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group