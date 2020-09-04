Log in
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. : Announces Dates of Initial Quarterly Tender Offer

09/04/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") today announced the dates of its initial quarterly tender offer (the "Tender Offer"). As stated in the Fund's prospectus, beginning approximately one year after the completion of the Fund's initial public offering and ending upon the adoption by the Fund's Board of Directors (the "Board") of a plan of liquidation, the Fund intends, but is not obligated, to conduct quarterly tender offers for up to 2.5% of the Fund's shares of common stock then outstanding in the sole discretion of the Board.

The Board has approved the Tender Offer with the following terms:

 

Number of Shares

2.5% of the Fund's outstanding shares
as of September 30, 2020

Commencement Date

October 14, 2020

Expiration Date and Time

November 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Time, unless otherwise extended

Price

Net asset value per share determined as of
September 30, 2020

As soon as the Tender Offer commences, the Fund will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a tender offer statement on Schedule TO and related exhibits, including an Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of Transmittal and other related documents (the "Offer Documents"). Additional information with respect to the Tender Offer and the Offer Documents will be made available prior to the commencement of the Tender Offer.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer will be set forth in the Offer Documents. The Fund reserves the right to change any terms of the Tender Offer noted above prior to the commencement of the Tender Offer. This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Fund. The Offer Documents will be distributed to Fund shareholders, when available. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Offer Documents, when available, free of charge, from either the Fund's Tender Offer information agent or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders should read these documents and related exhibits carefully as the documents contain important information about the Fund's Tender Offer.

******************

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s leading investment management organizations and one of the top U.S. wealth managers, with US $2.0 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. BNY Mellon Investment Management encompasses BNY Mellon’s affiliated investment management firms, wealth management organization and global distribution companies. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight world-class investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK), one of the world’s most trusted investment partners, which has US $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2020.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and may also be used as a generic term to reference the Corporation as a whole or its various subsidiaries generally. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.im.bnymellon.com. BNY Mellon Investment Management’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Fund and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate the website in this release.

The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
