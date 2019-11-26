BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. : Declares Initial Distribution

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (Ticker: XALCX) today declared an initial distribution of $1.625 per share of common stock, payable on December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 6, 2019.

The Fund intends to distribute all or a portion of its net investment income to common shareholders on a quarterly basis. To permit the Fund to maintain a more stable quarterly distribution, the Fund may from time to time distribute less than the entire amount of income earned in a particular period. The undistributed income would be available to supplement future distributions. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the Fund's policy to declare and pay distributions quarterly may be subject to change, including by the Board of Directors.

