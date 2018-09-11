BOC Group : Announces the Release of ADOIT 8.5 – The Future of Enterprise Architecture Software Tools!

BOC
Group has just released the next version of its Forrester
Wave acclaimed Enterprise Architecture suite ADOIT! The
latest release includes many exciting updates and leading-edge
innovations, whereas the biggest emphasis is placed on the full
integration and support of the ArchiMate EA modelling language.
Providing full ArchiMate support, a value-adding Knowledge Centre, an
optimized user interface and a mix of fresh features and
functionalities, this ADOIT version is set for being the most agile,
powerful and robust version ever!
Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager explains: “In ADOIT, with
"ArchiMate fit for business", we have applied and used a best practice
method including all ArchiMate concepts for a long time already.
Now, ADOIT has leveled up even further and provides full support for the
ArchiMate metamodel. But not only that: By applying our proven core
concepts and enhancing ArchiMate through our portfolio approach, we have
transformed ArchiMate from a plain modelling language to this really
robust and powerful EA method, with endless possibilities – views,
search and analysis variants, management dashboards, and more.”
In addition, ADOIT 8.5 introduces a variety of other innovative and
beneficial features, like the new filter & sort functionality, allowing
for further organization and structuring of all information available in
tabular view, to create a detailed and comprehensive overview of your
architectural elements and more.
A more detailed insight into all cutting-edge innovations of ADOIT is
available on the
BOC Group website.
BOC Group recommends all interested parties to schedule
a free-of-charge personal web demo to discover the full potential of
ADOIT and ArchiMate.
About BOC Group
BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and
extensive Business Management in an era of digital transformation. The
main strengths lie in improving Enterprise Architecture and Business
Process Management capabilities as well as facilitating better
Governance, Risk and Compliance to assure audit-readiness.
We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread
across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and
Winterthur and with more than 90 partners around the globe.
