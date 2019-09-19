Log in
BOCOM International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO SUBSCRIPTION OF BONDS

09/19/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3329)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

SUBSCRIPTION OF BONDS

SUBSCRIPTION

On 19 September 2019, the Company received confirmation that the Bonds in the principal amount of US$24,000,000 was allocated to the order placed by the Company. The Subscription is part of an offering of the Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of US$500,000,000 to be issued by the Issuer.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The Subscription constitutes financial assistance under Rule 14.04(1)(e) of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in relation to the Subscription is less than 25% but more than 5%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

SUBSCRIPTION

On 19 September 2019, the Company received confirmation that the Bonds in the principal amount of US$24,000,000 was allocated to the order placed by the Company. The Subscription is part of an offering of the Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of US$500,000,000 to be issued by the Issuer. Internal resources of the Group will be used to fund the Subscription.

- 1 -

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND THE BONDS

The principal terms of the Subscription and the Bonds are set out as follows:

Issuer

: Shandong Iron and Steel Xinheng International Company

Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin

Islands with limited liability

Issue price

:

100% of the principal amount of the Bonds

Issue date

:

25 September 2019

Total issue size

:

US$500,000,000

Principal amount of

:

US$24,000,000

Subscription

Interest rate and payment

: The Bonds will bear interest from and including 25

September 2019 at the rate of 6.85% per annum, payable

semi-annually in arrear on 25 March and 25 September in

each year, commencing on 25 March 2020

Maturity date

:

25 September 2022

Status of the Bonds

: The Bonds constitute direct, unsubordinated, unconditional

and (subject to the provisions under the terms and conditions

of the Bonds) unsecured obligations of the Issuer and shall

at all times rank pari passu and without any preference

among themselves. The payment obligations of the Issuer

under the Bonds shall, save for such exceptions as may

be provided by applicable legislation and subject to the

provisions under the terms and conditions of the Bonds,

at all times rank at least equally with all the Issuer's

other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated

obligations.

Parent Guarantee

: The Parent Guarantor will guarantee the due payment

of all sums expressed to be payable by the Issuer under,

among others, the Bonds. The obligations of the Parent

Guarantor under the Parent Guarantee shall, save for such

exceptions as may be provided by applicable legislation and

subject to the provisions under the terms and conditions

of the Bonds, at all times rank at least equally with all its

other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated

obligations.

- 2 -

Redemption

: The Bonds may be redeemed at the option of the Issuer

in whole, but not in part, upon the occurrence of certain

tax events. Upon the occurrence of any change of control

event or non-registration of the Parent Guarantee with

SAFE within the time specified under the terms and

conditions of the Bonds, the holders of the Bonds are

entitled to require the Issuer to redeem in whole, but not

in part, the Bonds held by such holders.

Listing

: Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the

listing of the Bonds by way of debt issues to professional

investors only and such permission is expected to become

effective on or about 26 September 2019.

INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY AND THE GROUP

The Company is incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability and its principal activity is investment holding. The Group is engaged in securities brokerage and margin financing, corporate finance and underwriting, investment and loans, asset management and advisory business. The principal activities of the Group are to carry out regulated activities under the SFO through its licensed subsidiaries. The regulated activities carried out by the Company's licensed subsidiaries include dealing in securities and futures and advising on securities and futures contracts, providing securities margin financing, advising on corporate finance and providing asset management services.

INFORMATION OF THE ISSUER AND PARENT GUARANTOR

The Issuer is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is established for the purpose of issuing bonds and on-lending the proceeds to the Parent Guarantor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. The Parent Guarantor is a company established with limited liability in the People's Republic of China and is principally engaged in the businesses of manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Issuer, the Parent Guarantor and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent from the Company and its connected persons.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

The Subscription will provide the Group with long-term investment opportunity which enables the Group to enhance its income stream as well as providing a stable investment return while utilising its capital resources with commensurate risk.

- 3 -

Having considered the terms of the Subscription, the Directors consider that the terms of the Subscription are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms, and the Subscription is in the ordinary course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The Subscription constitutes financial assistance under Rule 14.04(1)(e) of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in relation to the Subscription is less than 25% but more than 5%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Bonds"

US$500,000,000 6.85% guaranteed bonds due 2022 issued by the

Issuer

"Company"

BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited, a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the issued shares

of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3329)

"connected person"

has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

"Issuer"

Shandong Iron and Steel Xinheng International Company Limited,

a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited

liability

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Parent Guarantee"

the guarantee for the Bonds provided by the Parent Guarantor

- 4 -

"Parent Guarantor"

Shandong Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd. 山東鋼鐵集團有限公

, a company incorporated with limited liability in the People's

Republic of China

"percentage ratio"

has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"SAFE"

the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the People's

Republic of China

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong)

"Shareholder"

holder(s) of the ordinary shares of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Subscription"

the subscription of the Bonds in the principal amount of

US$24,000,000 by the Company

"US$"

the lawful currency of the United States of America

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited

YI Li

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. TAN Yueheng, Mr. LI Ying and Mr. CHENG Chuange as Executive Directors; Mr. WANG Yijun, Ms. LIN Zhihong and Mr. SHOU Fugang as Non-executive Directors; Mr. TSE Yung Hoi, Mr. MA Ning and Mr. LIN Zhijun as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 15:01:02 UTC
