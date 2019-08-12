BOCOM International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3329)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW NOTES

SUBSCRIPTION

On 12 August 2019, the Subscriber, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received confirmation that the New Notes in the principal amount of US$30,000,000 was allocated to the order placed by the Subscriber. The Subscription is part of an offering of the New Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$80,000,000 to be issued by the Issuer.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The Subscription constitutes financial assistance under Rule 14.04(1)(e) of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in relation to the Subscription is less than 25% but more than 5%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

