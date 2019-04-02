BODY GLOBE BODY ARMOR® COMPLETES LEVEL II BALLISTICS TEST HOVERINK BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES THEY ARE NOW TAKING PRE-SALE ORDERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoverink Biotechnologies, Inc announced today that on February 28, 2019, HP White concluded its level II ballistics test for the U.S. Patent pending: BODY GLOBE BODY ARMOR® Serial Number – 87660459 IC 009. G & S: Ballistic resistant and blast resistant transparent body armor - US 021 023 026 036 038



Our Advanced Body Armor is intended to revolutionize American Warfare. The “Body Globe Body Armor” is intended to protect American Soldiers and local law enforcement from incoming fire with our Transparent Body Globe Body Armor.; Using a laminated polycarbonate; the Body Globe Provides Blast and Incoming Fire Protection and the ability to safely return fire. the U.S. Soldiers or Local Law Enforcement officer weapon can safely return fire. Our Body Globe Body Armor allows the American Soldier/Local Law Enforcement Officer to return fire while under protection from incoming fire in our Advanced Next Generation Body Globe Body Armor.

Here is a quote from our Vice-President, Cyrus Sajna:

“We believe our Body Globe Body Armor will greatly decrease law enforcement officers’ deaths and U.S. war casualties/injuries in the Future.”

A total of 1,511 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty during the past 10 years, an average of one death every 58 hours or 151 per year. There were 129 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2017. 514 have been shot since 2008 Firearms-related fatalities are the leading cause of officer deaths, with 31 officers killed thus far in 2018. This represents a 24 percent increase over the 25 officers killed in firearms-related incidents during the same period last year.

Stats Reference: http://www.nleomf.org/facts/enforcement/

About H.P. White :

H.P. White Laboratory, Inc. was founded in 1936 by Mr. Henry Packard White as a ballistic research and development facility. In its 75th year of operation, HP White is world renowned as the leading ballistic and ballistic resistance test laboratory. The laboratory is located at 3114 Scarboro Road, in Street, Maryland. For more information, email info@hpwhite.com, visit www.hpwhite.com, or call 1-410-838-6550.

H.P. White Laboratory, Inc. is an independent ballistics and ballistics resistance laboratory. For 75 years, H.P. White has specialized in research and development, validation testing, certification and quality control evaluations of body and vehicular armor systems, sub-components and materials. H.P. White developed many of the ballistics resistance standards, processes and methods used today to test body and vehicular armor for a full scope of applications (law enforcement, military, personal protection), threats (stab, slice, bullet, explosive), and environments (urban, war time, extreme heat/cold). H.P. White’s services add value throughout the entire supply chain, from research and development processes and product certification to production lot acceptance and post-production quality control. H.P. White serves the needs of Federal, State, Local and Foreign Government agencies, and the manufacturers dedicated to protecting the lives of law enforcement, war fighters, and civilians, globally.

NIJ-STD-0108.01 Level III and Level IV Testing are ITAR controlled and require a DSP-5 License issued by the DDTC prior to releasing any technical data to any person who is not a U.S. Citizen. The export, release or disclosure of information to any foreign persons without the required U.S. Government authorization is prohibited. Violations are subject to civil, criminal, and administrative penalties.

About Hoverink Biotechnologies, Inc

We are a Defense and Preclinical Biopharmaceutical Company.