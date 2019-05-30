Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BOEING ALERT: Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Reminds The Boeing Company Investors of Important June 10th Deadline in Securities Class Action; Expanded Class Period – BA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from January 8, 2019 through May 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the June 10, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Boeing investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Boeing class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1547.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boeing’s 737 MAX airplanes were not as safe as previous models, therefore Boeing included undisclosed “hacks” created by engineering compromises and the lack of safety features which Boeing sold as “optional” add-ons which were designed to help address these safety concerns; (2) most airlines did not purchase these safety “options”; (3) the Federal Aviation Administration granted Boeing its own oversight and certification of Boeing’s new flight control system, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation Systems, which was a clear conflict of interest as Boeing was rushing the 737 MAX airplanes to market; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boeing’s public statement were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1547.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pEthos Purchases 8% of Carlin Type Holdings Ltd.
NE
03:24pPPL : Electric Utilities environmental scholarships awarded to seven high school seniors
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says US Is Standing With Canada In Effort To Free Canadians In China And Will Continue To Engage On The Issue
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says Trump Probably Will Meet With China's Xi At G20 And Will Urge Him To Release Canadians
PU
03:24pREPORT : Mantle Ridge May Be Looking To Buy Aramark
PU
03:24pBLUEOCEAN IOT : Flexible, Cost-Effective LED Control
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says We Have Been Clear That We Consider Huawei To Be Incompatible With Security Interests Of US And Allies
PU
03:24pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Unit Gets AI Contract from US Dept. of Health and Human Services
DJ
03:23pSOFTBANK : As A Public Company, WeWork Almost Promises To Be More Careful About Who Gives It Money Than It Was As A Private Company
AQ
03:23pORION NOTICE : Rosen, a Widely Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important June 10th Deadline in Securities Class Action – ORN
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3HEXAGON : HEXAGON : announces new early warning radar system for rockfalls and other fast-moving events
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About