BOEING: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of June 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company – BA

06/07/2019 | 10:21am EDT

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from January 8, 2019 through May 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Boeing investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=the-boeing-company&id=1819 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boeing’s 737 MAX airplanes were not as safe as previous models, therefore Boeing included undisclosed “hacks” created by engineering compromises and the lack of safety features which Boeing sold as “optional” add-ons which were designed to help address these safety concerns; (2) most airlines did not purchase these safety “options”; (3) the Federal Aviation Administration granted Boeing its own oversight and certification of Boeing’s new flight control system, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation Systems, which was a clear conflict of interest as Boeing was rushing the 737 MAX airplanes to market; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boeing’s public statement were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

© GlobeNewswire 2019
