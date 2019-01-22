BOFA: Bornholm Abolishes Waste

Citizens, businesses, and tourist on the Danish island of Bornholm will,
over the next 13 years, radically improve their capacity for sorting
waste. The goal is that, by 2032, all waste produced on Bornholm will be
reused or recycled.
With the ambitious vision "Bornholm Showing the Way", the municipal
waste company BOFA together with its users and the waste industry will
develop and optimize methods for the handling and sorting all types of
waste that are not currently recyclable.
Bornholm has a fully developed infrastructure and an isolated population
that accounts for approximately one percent of that of Denmark, making
it a perfect place to develop green change and circular economy based
solutions. Experience and knowledge gained in this scheme will inspire
and inform similar projects elsewhere in the world.
In approving "Bornholm Showing the Way", the Bornholm municipal council,
led by mayor Winni Grossbøl, has placed Bornholm at the center of the
sustainability world map.
You can find all the details of "Bornholm Showing the Way" vision here
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005141/en/