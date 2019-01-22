Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BOFA: Bornholm Abolishes Waste

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 12:01am EST

Bornholm will become the world's first industrialized community to achieve 100 percent waste recycling and reuse

Citizens, businesses, and tourist on the Danish island of Bornholm will, over the next 13 years, radically improve their capacity for sorting waste. The goal is that, by 2032, all waste produced on Bornholm will be reused or recycled.

With the ambitious vision "Bornholm Showing the Way", the municipal waste company BOFA together with its users and the waste industry will develop and optimize methods for the handling and sorting all types of waste that are not currently recyclable.

Bornholm has a fully developed infrastructure and an isolated population that accounts for approximately one percent of that of Denmark, making it a perfect place to develop green change and circular economy based solutions. Experience and knowledge gained in this scheme will inspire and inform similar projects elsewhere in the world.

In approving "Bornholm Showing the Way", the Bornholm municipal council, led by mayor Winni Grossbøl, has placed Bornholm at the center of the sustainability world map.

You can find all the details of "Bornholm Showing the Way" vision here


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Update on progress of financial restructuring
EQ
12:19aSAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL : generates SAR 1.70bn profit in 2018
AQ
12:19aCAIRO POULTRY : POUL.CA) - EGM Minutes (before Certification)
AQ
12:19aSUDATEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 25/01/2019 AT 18 : 00
AQ
12:19aSAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP : names Al-Khudairi as new chairman
AQ
12:19aPIONEERS : Release from Pioneers Holding (PIOH.CA) Concerning Its Latest Updates
AQ
12:19aSAUDI STEEL PIPES SJSC : Pipe swings to loss in Q4
AQ
12:19aBANK OF CHINA : mulls opening Saudi HQ
AQ
12:19aMEDICAL PACKAGING COMPANY : (MEPA.CA) Disclosure Form For The BoD & The Shareholders' Structure
AQ
12:19aMASRAF AL RAYAN : 's net profit grows to QR2.13bn
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
2NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH : Opens Office in Malaysia
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Big Concern For Chelsea As Higuain Deal Hits Stumbling B..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Ander Herrera Reveals Tactical Difference Between Solskjaer And Jo..
5Oil prices fall as economic growth worries spread
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.