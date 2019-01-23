Log in
BOIA's Letter of Reasonable Accessibility Provides Protection Against Website Lawsuits

01/23/2019 | 02:19pm EST

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) will now offer clients who opt into ongoing support, a detailed Letter of Reasonable Accessibility, which helps prove accessibility compliance and can be used to help defend against web accessibility lawsuits.

According to the digital accessibility company, clients’ attorneys can quickly refer to and share the letter to be better-protected from accessibility lawsuits. The letter will outline exactly why BoIA supports the claim that the website is reasonably accessible and that appropriate accommodations have been made for people with disabilities. The letter will be updated quarterly to reflect the organization’s most current accessibility efforts.

“Companies that prioritize creating accessible web experiences can rest a little easier now. A Letter of Reasonable Accessibility from our company may be the fastest way to fend off lawsuits by proving and outlining their reasonable efforts to achieve full digital accessibility,” said Mark Shapiro, President of the Bureau of Internet Accessibility.

Companies will receive a Letter of Reasonable Accessibility after BoIA has conducted a full automated and manual accessibility audit and remediation recommendations have been implemented.

“Achieving digital compliance through accessibility puts companies on the right side of the law,” said Shapiro. “But, in today’s legal climate, that’s only half the battle — they also need to be able to prove their compliance if a complaint or lawsuit is brought against them.”

For more about the letters go to: https://www.boia.org/letter-of-reasonable-accessibility

About the Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA):
Mobile and web accessibility compliance is a requirement but trying to understand the WCAG 2.1 Guidelines and how they relate to ADA, ACAA, OCR, AODA, Section 508, and other compliance requirements can be confusing. The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) has been helping eliminate the accessibility digital divide since 2001. The organization's reports, tools, and services have assisted businesses in improving, maintaining, and proving the accessibility of their websites. With services that include self-help tools, audits, training, remediation and implementation support, BoIA has the experience and expertise to ensure that accessibility efforts are worthwhile and successful. For more information, visit www.BoIA.org.

Media Contact:

Anne Smith
Phone: 401-830-0075
Email: anne@boia.org

boia-sm-square.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
