Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ JGB buying lowest under Kuroda in March as easing hits limits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 05:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's buying of government bonds hit the lowest level under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda this month, indicating not so much a sign of policy tightening by stealth, but a lack of tools for a central bank that has pursued aggressive monetary easing for years.

The BOJ bought 5.95 trillion yen ($53.76 billion) of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) in March, nearly half of its peak of 11.15 trillion yen in November 2014, when the bank's easing policy was in full swing.

p>Graphic: BOJ's balance sheet expansion slowing (

Officially, the BOJ has switched its policy target to bond yields from the amount of bond holdings in 2016, so few market players would see the dwindling buying as a tightening.

"No one will see it as indicative of the BOJ's policy stance," said Naomi Muguruma, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The BOJ's holding of outstanding JGBs is nearing 50 percent, compared to just over 10 percent when Kuroda joined the central bank in 2013. Many market players think a reduction in buying is inevitable.

"The BOJ should want to keep its balance sheet increasing, so it will keep buying a bit more in addition to reinvesting maturing bonds," she said.

The BOJ can keep expanding its balance sheet even if the pace of its monthly purchase slows to around 5 trillion yen, she said.

Over the past year, its bond holdings increased by about 35 trillion yen, the slowest pace since the year to June 2013, contradicting a line in every BOJ's policy statements in recent years that its buying should aim to increase the holdings by 80 trillion yen annually.

Grap
hic: BOJ's bond buying hits new low under Kuroda (

Kuroda has said he will easy policy further if needed, a scenario that looks increasingly realistic as other major central banks turn dovish.

Yet, many market players see Kuroda's comments as a paper tiger, given the BOJ's struggle to achieve policy commitments.

While there are possible options, including pushing interest rates deeper into negative, increasing its stock buying and strengthening its forward guidance, all of them come with drawbacks.

Cutting rates further would damage banks that have been smarting from many years of negative rates and low bond yields while increasing ETF purchases could lead to a shortage of stocks to buy, as the BOJ is already among the biggest buyers in Japanese markets.

Committing to keep an easing policy for a longer period would do little when the JGB yield curve is already pricing in near-zero interest rates ten years out.

($1 = 110.68 yen)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Darren Schuettler)

By Hideyuki Sano

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:04aUNIVERSE : Universal Group, UNIPAY, World's Largest Block Chain Crypto Currency Conference finishes successfully
AQ
06:03aECB's Coeure says bank lending 'fully operational' in euro zone
RE
05:57aIndonesia retracts e-commerce regulation to avoid confusion
RE
05:57aChina's final fourth quarter current account surplus at $54.6 billion - FX regulator
RE
05:54aUK's balance of payments shortfall widens in late 2018
RE
05:53aUK consumers slow pace of borrowing growth, mortgages fall as Brexit nears
RE
05:51aUK Business Investment Extends Decline
DJ
05:47aZAMBIA DELAYS REPLACING VAT WITH SALES TAX UNTIL JULY : finance minister
RE
05:37aGlobal stocks rise on trade optimism, set for best quarter since 2012
RE
05:37aBOJ JGB buying lowest under Kuroda in March as easing hits limits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE ANTI-STALL SYSTEM ACTIVATED IN ETHIOPIAN CRASH: WSJ
2HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M beats profit forecasts after it curbs discounts
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : sacks boss as the Baltic money-laundering fallout grinds on
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog

HOT NEWS
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
À PROPOS