Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ Kuroda says no change to economic outlook after wages revision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 12:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: BOJ Governor Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday there was no change to the central bank's assessment of the economy after polling errors forced the labour ministry to revise monthly wages data.

Kuroda, speaking at the lower house budget committee, said the BOJ had to recalculate corporate services prices and the output gap due to the revision in wages data but the impact was limited.

Last month the labour ministry said monthly wage data it published for more than a decade, employing faulty polling methods, did not accurately depict the nationwide wage trend.

The labour ministry is expected to recalculate data this week to show real wages from January to November 2018 fell from the same period a year ago, denting policymakers hopes for sustained inflation.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:06aIrish service sector growth drops towards six-year low - PMI
RE
12:43aBOJ Kuroda says no change to economic outlook after wages revision
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aUtelogy Launches New Generation Management Portal to Monitor Your Entire AV Infrastructure
SE
02/04Dollar steady, Aussie reverses losses after RBA holds rates
RE
02/04ONE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC : ' Merfish Pipe & Supply and United Pipe & Supply Combine Ownership
PU
02/04Trump to choose Treasury's Malpass to lead World Bank - sources
RE
02/04IOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Statement From Mark Recker
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
2VERITAS PHARMA INC : VERITAS PHARMA : to Proceed with Share Consolidation
3BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
4NAVITAS LIMITED : NAVITAS : FY19 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : T-Mobile pledges three-year price clampdown if merger is approved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.