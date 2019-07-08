BOJ Osaka branch head: External demand to rebound from soft patch
0
07/08/2019 | 02:48am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - External demand is likely to rebound from its current soft patch in the latter half of this year, a senior Bank of Japan official overseeing the Kinki region in western Japan said on Monday.
Domestic demand in the region, including capital expenditure and private consumption, remains robust, Yasuhiro Yamada, head of the BOJ's Osaka branch, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)