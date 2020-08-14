BOJ Press Release - Precautionary Temporary Closure

14/08/2020

BOJ ANNOUNCES PRECAUTIONARY TEMPORARY CLOSURE

OF OFFICE BUILDING

Effective 2:00pm today, Friday August 14 2020, Bank of Jamaica has temporarily closed its main building at Nethersole Place, Downtown Kingston.

The decision to close comes merely out of an abundance of caution, as, while no BOJ staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at this time, the Bank's premises may have been compromised by someone who may have been exposed to the virus.

With this knowledge, in the interest of our staff and the general public, we have therefore moved to quickly close our building temporarily to carry out deep cleaning and sanitization work.

Consequently, the public is being advised that, the Bank will not be offering teller and coin exchange services until further advised.

We therefore recommend that for coin exchange, the public utilizes the services of Grace Kennedy Payment Services at their locations island wide (see link to list of locations: https://gkmsonline.com/coin-collection). For exchange of foreign currencies and other banking services, the public should rely on their commercial banks or other deposit-taking entities.

Please be advised that the critical systems which support transactions in the financial markets will continue to operate.

Bank of Jamaica regrets any inconvenience that these temporary changes may cause and encourages all our staff, customers and stakeholders to continue to take the necessary steps to remain safe. We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

-30-