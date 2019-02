"Japan's banking system remains stable. But we must continue to scrutinize how financial institutions, including regional ones, are doing business and what risks they are taking," Suzuki said in a speech to business leaders in Mito, eastern Japan.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ aims to guide short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and long-term rates around zero percent.

