Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ at logger-heads on how much yield falls to tolerate - December summary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 02:33am CET
FILE PHOTO: A man runs past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers were at logger-heads on how much they should allow bond yields to fall, as they fret over a worsening global economic outlook and the rising cost of prolonged easing, a summary of their opinions at a December rate review showed.

Some policymakers also warned that achievement of the central bank's 2 percent inflation target could be further delayed by recent oil price falls and growing signs of weakness in Japan's economy, the summary showed on Friday.

"Uncertainty over the global economic outlook is heightening. Given such conditions are likely to persist, risks are generally skewed to the downside," one of the nine members of the board was quoted saying.

Others also pointed to signs of slowdown in China's economy and the impact Sino-U.S. trade frictions is having on Japan's business sentiment.

Japan's long-term yields have slid to multi-month lows as investors hoard safe-haven government bonds on fears of a global slowdown, undermining the BOJ's efforts to steepen the yield curve to give financial institutions some breathing space.

Markets are focusing on whether the BOJ will tolerate the 10-year bond yields falling to negative territory, in line with a decision it made in July to allow long-term rates to move in a range of around minus 0.2 percent to plus 0.2 percent.

"Long-term yields should be allowed to temporarily turn negative" to keep monetary policy ultra-loose, one member was quoted as saying.

"Attempting to bring interest rates back up (via market operations) would be tantamount to monetary tightening," as recent falls in yields are driven by concerns over the global economic outlook, another member said.

But several others disagreed, reflecting growing worries within the BOJ its huge bond-buying is drying up market liquidity and narrowing financial institutions' margins by pushing long-term rates too low.

"There is likely room to revise the BOJ's market operation to some extent," as it could keep yields sufficiently low with fewer purchases, one member was quoted as saying.

The central bank should allow yields to rise more as current ultra-low rates are straining Japan's corporate bond market, another member said, adding that widening the bond-yield range window or shortening the duration of bonds the BOJ targets as its policy rate could be a "future option."

At the December meeting, the BOJ kept intact its policy of guiding short-term rates at minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year bond yield around zero percent.

The BOJ is caught in a bind. With inflation distant from its target, it is forced to maintain a massive stimulus despite the negative spillovers.

Despite grumblings from the board on the worsening global economic outlook, it dwindling policy ammunition limits the ability to ramp up stimulus to prevent another recession.

Data released on Friday showed the Tokyo core consumer inflation, a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, at 0.9 percent in December.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aJapan's Nikkei dips, on track for first annual loss since 2011
RE
03:29aOil prices jump, but oversupply worries persist
RE
03:25aChina says new financial information rules aimed at providers for institutions
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:54aEXCLUSIVE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
RE
02:45aKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Industrial Hemp Regulations
PU
02:40aUNITED STATES MINT : Rings in the New Year with Popular Special Occasion Sets
PU
02:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, US see fresh progress in bilateral trade discussions
PU
02:40aNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Western Canadian Crude Oil Supply, Markets, and Pipeline Capacity
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
4BLUEROCK'S TOTAL INCOME+ REAL ESTATE FUND : Announces 24th Consecutive Distribution for Q4 at a 5.25% Annua..
5APHRIA INC : Green Growth to launch hostile bid for pot producer Aphria

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.