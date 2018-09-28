Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ debated potential of more tweaks to policy framework in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:59am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated in September the potential of making further tweaks to their massive stimulus programme with one seeing room to make monetary policy more flexible, a summary of opinions at this month's rate review showed on Friday.

Another BOJ policymaker called on the need to deepen debate within the nine-member board on the time frame for maintaining the central bank's ultra-loose policy, the summary showed.

The views highlight the dilemma the BOJ faces as stubbornly soft inflation forces it to maintain its radical stimulus, even as the bank's huge buying dries up bond market liquidity and near-zero rates strain financial institutions' profits.

"There is room for the BOJ to consider making its monetary policy more flexible in the future" to revive bond market trading, on condition the economy keeps recovering, one board member was quoted as saying at the Sep. 18-19 rate review.

Another board member cast doubt on whether maintaining the BOJ's current policy, which guides short-term rates at minus 0.1 percent and long-term rates around zero percent, was effective as the positive impact of monetary easing diminishes over time.

"Since there is a limit to continuing with large-scale monetary easing due to its side effects, the time frame for monetary policy should be discussed more among the board," the second policymaker said.

The BOJ kept policy steady at the September meeting, after taking steps in July to make its monetary framework sustainable such as allowing bond yields to move more flexibly around its zero percent target.

The summary of opinions does not reveal the identity of the policymaker who made the comments.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Border-crossing rules in Mekong subregion ‘need to be standardised’
PU
04:12aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : region mulls single visa for five Chiang cities
PU
04:06aOil prices edge up amid uncertainty over fallout from Iran sanctions
RE
03:42aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Jobs grow while hours decline in June 2018 (Media Release)
PU
03:42aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Life starts at 40 in Australia's oldest capital (Media Release)
PU
03:33aEVERYTHING AS A SERVICE (XAAS) MARKET FORECAST 2023 : Top Players: AWS, Cisco Systems, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Ericcson, HP, Oracle, Orange Business Services: The Top Players Including AWS, Cisco Systems, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Avaya, BigSwitch, CipherCloud, CommonVault, Dell, enStratus Networks, Ericcson, HP, Intel Security (McAfee), Juniper Networks, M5 Networks, National Electric Corporation (NEC), Oracle, Orange Business Services, Rackspace, RightScale, Salesforce.com, Symant
AQ
03:22aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : New Tax Convention with Austria will Enter into Force
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aU.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seek to remove him from Tesla
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEC sues Musk for fraud, seek to remove him from Tesla
2LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
3Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to supply engines for Vulcan rocket
4AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - ADR : AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : UK biotech raises bumper $2 billion, despite Brexit bl..
5APPLE : WITHDRAWAL: Apple shaves cost from displays in newest iPhones - analyst firm

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.