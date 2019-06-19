Log in
BOJ holds fire on policy, warns of heightening global risks

06/19/2019
FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday, preferring to save its dwindling ammunition, as a darkening global growth outlook prompts other major central banks to drop hints of additional stimulus.

But the BOJ stressed anew that global risks were heightening, such as a rising tide of protectionism and uncertainty on how U.S. economic policies will affect financial markets.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may use his post-meeting briefing to signal the central bank's resolve to ease monetary policy further if global woes threaten to derail the economy's moderate expansion.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around zero percent. It also kept intact a loose pledge to buy government bonds so the balance of its holdings increase by roughly 80 trillion yen ($738 billion) per year.

"Downside risks regarding overseas economies are big, so we must carefully watch how they affect Japan's corporate and household sentiment," the BOJ said in a statement announcing the policy decision.

Central banks across the globe are tilting towards easing as the escalating U.S.-China trade war adds pressure on the slowing world economy, putting the BOJ under pressure to respond as well to growing risks to Japan's recovery.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady on Wednesday but signalled it was ready to battle risks by cutting rates beginning as early as next month. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has also signaled the chance of more easing if inflation remains out of reach from the bank's target.

Many Japanese policymakers, however, are wary of expanding stimulus any time soon, as years of heavy money printing have left them with little ammunition.

Japan's economy expanded by an annualised 2.1% in January-March but many analysts predict growth to slow in coming quarters as the U.S.-China trade row hurts global trade. A scheduled sales tax hike in October may also curb consumption.

Annual core consumer inflation hit 0.9% in April, remaining distant from the BOJ's 2% target, despite years of massive and radical stimulus.

A Reuters poll released this week showed expectations of the BOJ's next move have shifted amid growing concerns about the economic outlook.

For more than two years, a majority of economists surveyed have said its next policy change would be to tighten the money taps with an eye to "normalising" settings that have long been at crisis levels.

But now, half the analysts polled June 5-17 said the BOJ's next step would be to ease even further.

By Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink

