Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ keeps policy steady, cuts inflation forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 10:50pm EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday and cut its price projections, bolstering market views it is in no position to rush an exit from its massive stimulus programme, despite the costs of prolonged easing.

In a widely expected move, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at minus 0.1 percent and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around zero percent.

The central bank also left unchanged its forward guidance, adopted in July, that pledges to keep interest rates extremely low for an extended period.

The decision on maintaining its interest rate targets was made by a 7-2 vote with board members Goushi Kataoka and Yutaka Harada dissenting.

With stubbornly weak inflation forcing it to maintain its stimulus longer than expected, the BOJ took steps in July to make its policy framework sustainable such as by allowing bond yields to move more flexibly around its target.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Daniel Leussink, Kaori Kaneko and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:57pYen weakens in Asian trade; Aussie, kiwi dollar strengthen
RE
10:55pAsian stocks pause amid worries over growth and trade
RE
10:53pBOJ retains ultra-low rates, global slowdown raises policy challenge
RE
10:50pBOJ keeps policy steady, cuts inflation forecast
RE
10:48pChina says will step up fiscal spending this year to support economy
RE
10:46pPhilippines revises down third-quarter GDP growth to 6 percent
RE
10:42pOil steady on hopes Chinese fiscal stimulus will stem economic slowdown
RE
10:37pBOJ keeps policy steady, cuts inflation forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2S&P 500 : TRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL: advisers
3APHRIA INC : APHRIA : Green Growth to commence offer to buy Aphria for about C$2.35 billion
4JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD : JAPAN POST : Main events scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 24
5TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : ADVENTURE FOUNDATION (TSAF) ANNOUNCES WINTER EXPEDITION TO MOUNT KANGRI

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.