BOJ keeps size of buying in super-long JGBs unchanged from previous operation
10/05/2018 | 03:28am CEST
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Friday kept the amount of Japanese government bonds (JGB) purchase unchanged from previous operation, offering to buy 180 billion yen in 10-25 year maturities and 50 billion yen in 25-40 year notes.
The price of JGB futures were little changed after the announcement as the offer was in line with market expectations.
