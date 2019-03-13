Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ must take into account side-effects of easy policy - regional bank head

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 01:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Risks surrounding Japan's economy are heightening but the central bank must take into account the side-effects of its ultra-loose monetary policy, the head of the country's regional bank lobby said on Wednesday.

"The BOJ said it will achieve 2 percent inflation in two years. But six years have passed" since the implementation of a radical stimulus programme, Takashige Shibato, head of the Regional Banks Association of Japan, told a news conference.

"The policy has provided sufficient benefits to the economy. On the other hand, various side-effects are emerging in areas like financial intermediation and bond market functions," he said. "We hope the BOJ takes these into account."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Australia to help boost digital trade in the Indo-Pacific
PU
01:53aPINNACLE : Medium Mine Protected Vehicle Refresher Training Awarded on CBID II
PU
01:37aBOJ must take into account side-effects of easy policy - regional bank head
RE
01:21aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Export hub to help businesses make mark overseas
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14aHong Kong Spends Nearly $700 Million to Bolster Currency
DJ
01:05aAsia shares stumble, sterling at mercy of yet another vote
RE
01:03aCYANIDE TRANSPORT : Renewal of our ICMC certifications in Cote d'Ivoire and Mauritania News
PU
12:30aFactbox - Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ties between Boeing and Trump run deep
3REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Teen Scientists Win $1.8 Million at Regeneron Science ..
4AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
5PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY : PING AN INSURANCE : Chinese insurer Ping An's planned buyback may not be las..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.