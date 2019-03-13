BOJ must take into account side-effects of easy policy - regional bank head

"The BOJ said it will achieve 2 percent inflation in two years. But six years have passed" since the implementation of a radical stimulus programme, Takashige Shibato, head of the Regional Banks Association of Japan, told a news conference.

"The policy has provided sufficient benefits to the economy. On the other hand, various side-effects are emerging in areas like financial intermediation and bond market functions," he said. "We hope the BOJ takes these into account."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)