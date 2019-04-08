Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ offers bleakest view in six years on Japan's regional economies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 02:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for three of the country's nine regions, the biggest number of downgrades in six years, suggesting that the hit to exports and factory output from slowing overseas demand was broadening.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the economy was expected to continue expanding moderately with robust domestic demand offsetting some of the weaknesses in exports.

"Core consumer inflation is expected to gradually accelerate towards 2 percent as the output gap remains positive, and medium- to long-term inflation expectations heighten," Kuroda told a quarterly meeting of the BOJ's regional branch managers.

But the central bank warned that weakening global growth and simmering Sino-U.S. trade tensions were taking a toll on some Japanese regions reliant on overseas demand.

"We have had to cut our assessments on exports and output for some regions because we're hearing more complaints about the impact of the global economic slowdown than three months ago," said a BOJ official briefing reports on the quarterly report.

The report cited several companies that put off investment in new equipment due to uncertainty over the global outlook.

"We decided to forgo a plan to build a new semi-conductor equipment plant as Sino-U.S. trade frictions heighten uncertainty over the global economy," a machinery maker in Kumamoto, southern Japan, was quoted as saying.

The BOJ raised its assessment for one region, while it maintained its view for five regions.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year government bond yield around zero percent in an effort to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sam Holmes)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aGRAPHIC : Whatever it takes, Part 2? - Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:41aWeak trade data casts doubt on Germany's economic strength
RE
02:36aGerman Trade Slowed in February
DJ
02:36aActivist group withdraws resolution challenging Shell climate policy
RE
02:29aAsia shares off seven-month peak, mood turns cautious
RE
02:25aBOJ offers bleakest view in six years on Japan's regional economies
RE
02:17aNetwork International IPO price narrows to 430–450 pence a share
RE
02:14aAsian currencies slip as U.S. jobs data bolsters dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2Baffled and concerned, Nissan shareholders sever last ties with ousted Ghosn
3Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
4PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Weak Q1 2019 Results - Full Year Intact
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : ASHLEY'S LIE DETECTOR CHALLENGE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About