BOJ official says ready to take additional steps to stabilise markets

Since issuing an emergency statement last week pledging to stabilise markets, the BOJ has been buying a record 100 billion yen ($969 million) of exchange-traded funds (ETF) whenever it steps into the market - bigger than the previous amount of 70 billion yen.

"We'll strive to take appropriate action with a close eye on daily market moves," Eiji Maeda, the BOJ's executive director, told parliament. "We of course won't hesitate to take additional measures if needed, depending on future market developments."

