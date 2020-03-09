Log in
BOJ official says ready to take additional steps to stabilise markets

03/09/2020 | 11:17pm EDT

The Bank of Japan will not hesitate to take additional steps if necessary to stabilise markets, which are making "nervous" movements, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.

Since issuing an emergency statement last week pledging to stabilise markets, the BOJ has been buying a record 100 billion yen ($969 million) of exchange-traded funds (ETF) whenever it steps into the market - bigger than the previous amount of 70 billion yen.

"We'll strive to take appropriate action with a close eye on daily market moves," Eiji Maeda, the BOJ's executive director, told parliament. "We of course won't hesitate to take additional measures if needed, depending on future market developments."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

