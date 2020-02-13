BOJ official warns of coronavirus impact on Japan's economy

The economy may have contracted sharply in October-December due to slowing overseas demand, the hit to consumption from last year's sales tax hike and a string of natural disasters, BOJ Executive Director Eiji Maeda told parliament.

"Japan's economy is expected to continue expanding moderately as a trend. But we need to be vigilant against various risks such as the impact the coronavirus outbreak could have on output and spending by inbound tourists," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)