Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ policymaker warns against 'reckless' easing to reach price goal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:38pm EDT
BOJ board member Sakurai poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymaker Makoto Sakurai warned against "recklessly" ramping up stimulus just to prop up prices, blaming soft inflation on structural factors that were positive for the economy.

Sakurai said the BOJ's attempt to hit its 2 percent target has been hampered by companies' efforts to boost productivity, as they cope with labour shortages by streamlining operations and investing in automation - rather than raising wages.

"Improvements in productivity aren't necessarily bad for the economy. As such, it's undesirable to expand stimulus further just to deal with weak price growth," Sakurai said.

"We shouldn't recklessly seek to achieve our price target with additional easing because doing so could accumulate imbalances in the economy," he said in a speech to business leaders in Shizuoka, eastern Japan, on Thursday.

The remarks highlight a longstanding rift between those in the nine-member board who, like Sakurai, are wary of the rising cost of prolonged easing, and those who feel the central bank can do more to fire up inflation.

A former academic, Sakurai said it was "very important" to be mindful of the damage the BOJ's ultra-easy policy was inflicting on financial institutions' profits.

"While financial institutions' capital-to-asset ratios are sufficient from a regulatory standpoint, what's important to note is that they are declining as a trend," he said.

"The BOJ must make appropriate policy decisions by scrutinising the merits and demerits, including the risk our policy is building up financial imbalances."

The BOJ is in a bind. Years of heavy money printing have failed to drive up inflation, forcing it to maintain a radical stimulus programme longer than expected and leaving it with little ammunition to fight the next recession.

Ultra-low interest rates are also straining profits of regional banks by narrowing the margin they earn from lending, stoking fears some may face financial trouble in coming years.

Sakurai said while Japan's economy continues to expand moderately, its outlook was highly uncertain with trade frictions and slowing global demand weighing on exports.

A scheduled domestic sales tax hike in October could hurt the economy if global growth does not pick up by then, he added.

Still, the best monetary policy approach was to "patiently maintain" the current stimulus programme, Sakurai said.

"Achievement of our price target is being delayed. But this is because the relationship between monetary policy and price moves are changing and becoming more complex."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/29Dollar holds up near two-year peak on trade-war, growth worries
RE
05/29MUST XI TV : Popular Chinese and American Anchors Square Off on Trade -- Update
DJ
05/29China's Hansoh Pharma secures GIC, Boyu Capital among investors for up to $1 billion HK IPO
RE
05/29FEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Wellbeing Budget should have worked with farmers on conservation
PU
05/29China to continue anti-dumping levies on tetrachloroethylene from EU, U.S.
RE
05/29Fox host, Chinese state TV anchor face off over trade war
RE
05/29Taking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
05/29Taking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
05/29GLOBAL STOCKS TO KEEP CLIMBING BUT TRADE WAR A MAJOR HURDLE : Reuters Poll
RE
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China set to control rare earth supply for years due to processing dominance
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion l..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About