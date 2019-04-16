Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ ready to deploy monetary policy tools to fight crisis - deputy governor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 09:06pm EDT
BOJ new Deputy Governors Amamiya and Wakatabe attend their inaugural news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is ready to deploy monetary policy tools if a financial crisis threatens to destabilise the country's banking system, its deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Wednesday.

Amamiya said the BOJ will learn from the lessons of Japan's asset-inflated bubble economy in the late 1980s, which burst several years later and led to two decades of economic stagnation and deflation.

"One of the factors that led to Japan's asset-inflated bubble was the fact we kept monetary policy easy even as the economy continued to expand," Amamiya said in parliament.

"The BOJ must be mindful of the potential risks to the economy and prices, including financial imbalances," he said.

As a lender of last resort, the BOJ is ready to pump funds via market operations, Amamiya said.

"In terms of monetary policy, we're ready to respond if financial problems have a big impact on the economy."

The BOJ faces a dilemma. Years of heavy money printing have dried up market liquidity and hurt commercial banks' profits, highlighting the rising risks of prolonged easing.

And yet, subdued inflation has left the BOJ well behind its U.S. and European counterparts in dialling back crisis-mode policies, and with a dearth of ammunition to battle any abrupt yen spike that could derail an export-driven economic recovery.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20pAsia holds breath for China data dump, New Zealand dollar slides
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pIn major shift, Trump to allow lawsuits against foreign firms in Cuba
RE
09:08pBHP Trims Annual Iron Ore Target After Cyclone -- Update
DJ
09:06pBOJ ready to deploy monetary policy tools to fight crisis - deputy governor
RE
08:58pSingapore's Exports Fell More Than Expected in March
DJ
08:56pSingapore March exports drop 11.7 percent year-on-year
RE
08:48pEuro on backfoot after report of dovish ECB views; China data awaited
RE
08:45pJapan exports slump on weak China demand, heaping pressure on economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM quarterly revenue misses on weak ..
4THC GLOBAL GROUP LTD : THC Global Group Limited Hydroponic Equipment Operations Update
5APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo to buy Smart & Final Stores for $1.1 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About