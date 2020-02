Central banks could stifle private-sector financial innovation and draw money away from deposits at commercial banks if they succeed in issuing low-cost digital currencies, he said.

"When countries consider issuing central bank digital currencies, they must conduct a comprehensive study on how it affects their settlement and financial systems," Amamiya said in a speech in Tokyo on Japan's settlement system.

