Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's Amamiya signals readiness for more easing to head off risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 10:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo

KAGOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday the central bank was prepared to expand monetary stimulus to head off economic risks, warning that uncertainties over the fallout from protectionist policies were on the rise.

Amamiya welcomed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates on Wednesday, saying that the move would have a positive effect on Japanese and global economies by keeping U.S. growth on a solid footing.

"The BOJ is no different from other major central banks, in that it is prepared to take, if necessary, policy action to prevent risks from materialising," he said in a speech to business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan.

Amamiya said Japan's economy was sustaining its momentum to achieve the central bank's 2% inflation target, with solid domestic demand making up for some of the weakness in exports.

But he said overseas risks were growing and could inflict broader damage to Japan's economy by hurting business sentiment and destabilising financial markets.

"We need to be mindful that the economy may lose momentum (for achieving 2% inflation) if risks, mainly those from overseas economies, materialise," Amamiya said.

If it were to ease, the BOJ could cut rates, ramp up asset buying or accelerate the pace of money printing, he said.

"We may also combine these steps or apply them in various forms," Amamiya added, repeating Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments made on Tuesday.

The protracted Sino-U.S. trade war has hurt exports and business sentiment, casting doubt on the BOJ's view that robust domestic demand will offset the pain from the global slowdown.

The BOJ held off expanding stimulus on Tuesday but committed to doing so "without hesitation" if a global slowdown jeopardises the country's economic recovery.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1% and 10-year government bond yields around 0%. It also buys government bonds and risky assets such as exchange-traded funds (ETF).

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sam Holmes)

By Leika Kihara
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.11% 120.582 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pBOJ's Amamiya signals readiness for more easing to head off risks
RE
10:44pChina July Caixin Manufacturing PMI 49.9 vs. 49.4 in June
DJ
10:43pAsian shares falter, dollar jumps as Powell dampens hopes for more rate cuts
RE
10:42pAsian shares fall, dollar firms as Fed dampens bets on more rate cuts
RE
10:41pAsian shares fall, dollar firms as Fed dampens bets on more rate cuts
RE
10:26pCRYSTALLEX WOULD NEED SANCTIONS WAIVER TO SEIZE CITGO SHARES : Guaido adviser
RE
10:11pState AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger request new trial date in December
RE
10:10pBANK INDONESIA : Welcomes the IMF's Economic Assessment of Indonesia
PU
10:00pChina factory activity shrinks again in July, pressure eases slightly - Caixin PM
RE
10:00pANHUI TIANDA OIL PIPE : Vallourec inaugurates a workshop for OCTG Accessories in VAM...
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
2EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
3INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm outlook clouded by Huawei's smartphone gains in China
4CITIGROUP INC. : Major U.S. banks lower benchmark interest rates following Fed rate cut
5ARC RESOURCES LTD : ARC RESOURCES LTD :. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group